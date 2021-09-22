CBF sets the meeting of federations to resolve on the punishment of Caboclo – 09/21/2021

The CBF has set the general assembly of the federations for September 29, which will have the objective of deliberating on the punishment applied by the Brazilian Football Ethics Commission to Rogério Caboclo. The leader was removed from the presidency of the entity for 21 months, after being denounced for moral and sexual harassment.

In the decision that punished the leader, the Judgment Chamber also took into account administrative improbity because of spending on alcoholic beverages for personal consumption. The call notice was published today (21) by CBF.

The Code of Ethics provides that any punishment against an elected official is subject to deliberation by the federations. Behind the scenes at CBF, the bet is that Caboclo’s punishment will be approved by the 27 federations. The state leaders have even signed a joint letter in which they asked Caboclo to resign from the presidency of the CBF, currently occupied temporarily by Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Initially, Caboclo had been punished with 15 months of leave from the presidency, but the Ethics Committee’s Judgment Chamber accepted the motions for declaration of defense by the employee who denounced the top hat and extended the hook period. With this, the sanction removes him from his seat until March 2023. The term ends in April of the same year.

Caboclo is still responding to another process in the Ethics Committee, opened by CBF’s director of information technology, Fernando França. The accusation is of moral harassment and that Caboclo asked France to spy on the e-mails and telephones of employees and other directors of the entity.

The federations’ general meeting was scheduled for August 25, but the Brazilian Chamber of Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA) – a private justice body that resolves conflicts arising from the CBF instances – ordered the cancellation of the meeting, alleging that it was summoned before there was a final decision on the Caboclo process.