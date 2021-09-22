CCJ of the Senate approves the PEC of the electoral reform without the return of the coalitions | Policy

The opinion endorses other points in the text, such as the change in the date of inauguration of mayors, governors and president from 2026 and the “double weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies for the calculation of distribution from party and electoral funds to acronyms by 2030 (see below).

The expectation is that the text is voted on this Wednesday in the Senate plenary. As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the proposal must be approved in two rounds by at least 49 senators (3/5 of the composition of the House).

The formation of coalitions allows the union of parties, often without the same party ideology, into a single bloc to dispute proportional elections. The mechanism favors the so-called “for hire parties”, which tend to negotiate support on the basis of “give-away”.

Another problem, according to specialists, are the so-called “vote pullers”, candidates with expressive votes that, through coalitions, contribute to the election of members of associated acronyms who received few votes.

Pacheco says that the Senate will vote on the PEC and the tendency is to reject the coalition’s return

The prohibition of coalitions, approved in 2017 by Congress, became effective only in 2020, in the election for councilors – therefore, it has not yet been applied in the choice of deputies. In his report, Tebet states that it has not yet been possible, therefore, to analyze the practical results of the change.

“It is not possible for us to change the rules year after year, making the elections real test balloons. With such changes, without it having been possible, at least, to analyze the practical results of the previous one, it is impossible to observe the legal certainty so necessary to the electoral process. It’s worth the convenience of the moment”, he says.

The role of the CCJ is to verify that the legislative proposals are in accordance with the Constitution. Changes in merit (content of the matter) must be considered directly in the plenary of the Senate.

Changes related to electoral rules need to be enacted by the beginning of October to be valid for the 2022 election.

In overturning the device that allowed the coalitions to return, Tebet presented three main arguments:

– Distortion of the proportional system: for the senator, the coalition “systematically” distorts the proportionality of the people’s representatives in the Legislative, “since smaller parties, in coalitions, can, through concentration of votes, elect deputies with the help of the votes given to the parties bigger”;

– Party fragmentation: according to Tebet, by taking to the Legislature parliamentarians who would not be elected without the coalition, the model would be one of the “great mechanisms” of the proliferation of parties. The consequence of the rule would be, then, the increase in the number of acronyms and the difficulty for executives to build their bases for parliamentary support;

– “False the voter’s vote”: the reporter pointed out that the coalition allows, for example, that votes given to a left-wing party can be computed to another right-wing party, which is related to it, and vice-versa. For her, this causes a “systematic distortion of a variable percentage of votes”, which would be unconstitutional.

“Coalitions have become a veritable electoral embezzlement. Or contraband.

A coalition between different parties is built, based solely on local convenience”, says the rapporteur in the opinion.

Also according to Tebet, fragmented Legislative Houses can be “damaging to the proper functioning of the democratic system” under presidential rule.

“Many parties imply many agreements, therefore a greater investment of time and political resources to build and maintain government coalitions. The result can be decision paralysis, voter discontent, government loss of legitimacy”, he argues.

The approved opinion, on the other hand, endorsed the following points that were proposed and approved by the Chamber of Deputies:

women and blacks : the PEC provides “two weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies for the calculation of the distribution of party and electoral funds to acronyms, between 2022 and 2030;

: the PEC provides “two weight” to the votes given to women and blacks for the Chamber of Deputies for the calculation of the distribution of party and electoral funds to acronyms, between 2022 and 2030; Sanction to incorporated parties : according to the text, the party that incorporates other acronyms will not be held responsible for the punishments applied to regional and municipal party bodies and to the former leaders of the incorporated party, including those related to accountability.

: according to the text, the party that incorporates other acronyms will not be held responsible for the punishments applied to regional and municipal party bodies and to the former leaders of the incorporated party, including those related to accountability. Possession date: by agreement of senators, the rapporteur accepted this Wednesday, orally, a change already planned by the deputies, which changes the date of inauguration of governors and mayors (now 6 January) and the president (now 5 of January). Today, possessions are always on the first of January. The change, however, will only be valid from 2026.

by agreement of senators, the rapporteur accepted this Wednesday, orally, a change already planned by the deputies, which changes the date of inauguration of governors and mayors (now 6 January) and the president (now 5 of January). Today, possessions are always on the first of January. The change, however, will only be valid from 2026. Party loyalty: provides for the party’s consent as an exception to the punishment of loss of mandate for deputies and councilors who resign, without just cause, from the party for which they were elected. That is, if the party agrees with the change of congressman, there will be no loss of office. . The rapporteur, however, defends that an ordinary law regulates the issue – to, for example, define whether the rule applies only to the consent of national parties or, also, of regional directorates.

In addition to the coalitions, the collegiate decided to reject other points of the proposal that came from the Chamber:

Popular initiative projects : the deputies approved the possibility of processing bills filed by voters when there are at least 100,000 signatures. Senator Simone Tebet, however, considered the number of signatories low, since, today, the Constitution requires the support of at least 1% of the national electorate for the processing of the proposal – that is, about 1.5 million signatures. “Since the dynamics of social networks are not yet sufficiently known and regulated, a change of this magnitude can give rise to fraud in the process, the inclusion of eminently regional, local, corporatist themes or even lobbying agendas that can misrepresent the democratic essence of the proposals arising from the popular will”, says in the opinion.

: the deputies approved the possibility of processing bills filed by voters when there are at least 100,000 signatures. Senator Simone Tebet, however, considered the number of signatories low, since, today, the Constitution requires the support of at least 1% of the national electorate for the processing of the proposal – that is, about 1.5 million signatures. “Since the dynamics of social networks are not yet sufficiently known and regulated, a change of this magnitude can give rise to fraud in the process, the inclusion of eminently regional, local, corporatist themes or even lobbying agendas that can misrepresent the democratic essence of the proposals arising from the popular will”, says in the opinion. Annuality in court decisions: the text approved by the Chamber required that jurisdictional or administrative decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) related to the electoral process be taken a year earlier so that they could be valid for the next election. Today, this principle of annuality applies to changes made by Congress.

Tebet rejected the provision, arguing that the text proposed by the deputies could make any work of interpretation and adequacy of the rules in force by the Judiciary unfeasible.