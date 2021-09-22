Ceará launches company to manage state assets, ICMS refills and simplifies tax burden for clothing

Camilo Santana (PT) announces actions of economic recovery do Ceará, this Tuesday, 21. There will be three measures under the Avança Ceará program.

The first is the net charge, with the simplification of taxation for companies in the clothing segment, a model implemented in Ceará since 2008 for other sectors. Fernanda Pacobahyba, Secretary of Finance, explains that the action levels taxpayers so that everyone pays what is owed.

Other areas already use the system, such as food, medicines, civil construction, IT and parts, thus avoiding tax evasion, with taxes being paid at the beginning of the economic chain.

The second measure concerns the de facto operation of the Company for Participation and Management of Assets of the State of Ceará (CearaPar), which intends to optimize the use of public resources and the management of State assets, especially real estate.

One of the main objectives of the company will be to support the State Pension, which has deficit of more than R$1.8 billion per year. This will be done through funds obtained from the sale of real estate, securities and collection of public debt to be managed by CearaPar.

The idea is that the company, with a survey of all 7,000 properties in the state (land and state buildings), sell or rent them. Thus, the sale of these properties that are not used can generate extra-budgetary revenue that will help in the deficit of the State’s Social Security.

The Legislative Assembly of Ceará approved the Law that creates the Ceará Asset Participation Company (CearaPar) still in 2018. Before, the administration of these assets was done by the Secretariat of Planning and Management (Seplag).

CearaPar will be managed by a Board of Directors and an Executive Board, submitted to a Fiscal Council. It will be able to count on employees transferred from the direct and indirect public administration of the Government, in addition to specialized services from third parties and establish its own staff. When recommending an asset sale, the Government will have to submit it to the Legislative Assembly for approval. Only then will you be able to proceed with the process.

The third provides for the forgiveness of debts of companies with the State Government, through the Refis of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). In this package, there will be forgiveness for tax debts of up to R$ 500, as well as discounts of up to 100% on fines and interest for larger debts.

The ICMS Debt Refinancing Program still needs to be approved by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

The proposal to be presented to the Board is for 100% reduction of fines and interest for debts composed of tax and fine if payment in cash or up to three installments; 95% from four to 36 times; and 90% from 37 to 60 parcels.

The percentages of reduction of fines and interest on debts composed only of fines range from 90% for payment in cash or up to three installments; four to 36 times it drops to 80%; and from 37 to 60 installments goes to 70%.

In the presentation, Camilo also recalled that, last year, he launched a package of measures discussed with all the economic sectors of Ceará. “Actions that also benefited workers from Ceará,” he stressed.

The governor will send the bill to the Legislative Assembly, so that the measures can be carried out.

To sign the project, there were also authorities such as Ricardo Cavalcante, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (Fiec); Assis Cavalcante, president of the Chamber of Store Directors (CDL) of Fortaleza; Luiz Gastão Bittencourt, president of Fecomércio-CE; Lélio Matias, president of Sindiroupas-CE; and the president of Sindiconfecções Ceará, Elano Guilherme.

