CEO overcomes criticism after passing R$ 5 million of his salary to employees

Six years ago, CEO Dan Price raised the salary of all employees at his credit card processing company, Gravity Payments, based in Seattle, USA, to at least $70,000 a year. ). For his attitude, he was hailed as a hero by some, but received predictions of bankruptcy from critics. However, this did not happen. On the contrary, the company is thriving.

To put his plan into action, Price reduced his own salary by $1 million (BRL 5.29 million).

In an interview with CBS News, Price said that, due to the reduction in his own salary, the company continues to grow and the number of employees has practically tripled. The secret, according to him, was to have reduced his salary to R$ 370 thousand per year, equivalent to the earnings of his employees.

To pay his own bills, Price reduced superfluous expenses: he sold a second home he owned and used his savings. Some financial experts, however, still believe Price’s decision was a big risk.

“This goes against what people expect and what we generally see in terms of corporations and businesses,” said Andrew Hafenbrack, assistant professor of management and organization at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in Seattle.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a CEO’s average pay is 320 times the wages of his regular workers.

“This shows that it’s not the only way for a company to be successful and profitable,” said Hafenbrack. “Do you pay what you can earn? Or do you pay what you consider ideal, reasonable or fair?”

Price said that despite his company’s success with the new policy, he resents the fact that other companies still haven’t followed suit.

“I would say this is failure. You know, I feel like I’ve been screaming from the top of the roof saying things like ‘this works, this works, everyone should do this!’ Only zero major companies are following my lead. , because system values ​​have the greatest return with the least risk and the least amount of work,” Price said.

The CEO believes that Gravity’s returns increased in large part because higher salaries resulted in extremely loyal employees.

“Our turnover rate has been cut in half, so since I have employees who stay twice as long, their knowledge of how to help our customers has increased. Price

Voluntary reduction during the pandemic

The company took a hit during the pandemic, losing 55% of its business in March 2020. At one point, Price realized that Gravity was just four months away from the collapse, but he rebounded after his employees voluntarily accepted a temporary reduction in their wages.

Among the employees who volunteered were the couple Carrie Chen and Alex Franklin. Their salaries were reduced to US$40,000 (R$211,000) per year, which represented 60% of real salaries.

Once the crisis was over, Carrie and Alex’s wages returned to normal, and Gravity reimbursed them for lost wages. The couple, however, refused the refund.

Pregnant, Carrie has just given birth to a baby named Thomas. The couple guarantees that the salary policy created by Price made it possible for them to plan to start a family.

“We are on the right path to fulfilling the American dream, you know. We have a beautiful boy, a wonderful house, a beautiful life. We are not just living, we are able to prosper,” said Carrie.

To repay the CEO for his sacrifices and for the dreams he made possible for everyone, his employees decided to contribute and buy him a car. A gesture that meant a lot to Price.

“My employees have done so much more for me than I could ever do for them. So the fact that they want to give me such an unreal and incredible gift is very special. I don’t know if I can put it into words,” he said.