CGU Minister Apologizes After Calling Senator ‘Uncontrolled’ at CPI | Covid’s CPI

Wagner Rosário made the statement after Tebet criticized the minister’s attitude towards the federal government’s acquisition of the Covaxin vaccine. The senator said the minister was “behaving like a spoiled boy.” “You called me a drawer, called me what you wanted […] Call me spoiled boy, I didn’t attack you. You are totally out of control, attacking me,” said Rosário.

Rosário’s speech generated turmoil among the parliamentarians, and the session was interrupted. Hours later, the minister published an apology to the senator on his social networks.

‘Uncontrolled’, ‘boy’: exchange of offenses between Tebet and Rosário creates confusion in the CPI

“Senator @SimoneTebetms. Despite having done this in person, I reiterate my apologies if my words have offended you. Sometimes, in the heat of a fight, we are unconsciously aggressive. I extend my apologies to all women who have been offended.” published the minister on their social networks.

Soon after the confusion, at the request of the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), converted the minister’s status from witness to that of investigated.

Rosário’s testimony to the CPI this Tuesday (21) lasted almost five hours. The minister rebutted accusations made by senators and denied having been silent on the evidence of irregularities that occurred in the Ministry of Health during the pandemic.