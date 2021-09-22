Chaos na Saúde: Elderly person almost has a severed penis in the Emergency Room of Rio das Ostras | oysters River



Complaint: son narrates the father’s drama in a hospital in Rio das Ostras. – Photo: Personal Archive.

Complaint: son narrates the father’s drama in a hospital in Rio das Ostras. Photo: Personal Archive.

Posted 21/09/2021 16:00 | Updated 09/21/2021 4:09 PM

RIO DAS OSTRAS – A 74-year-old elderly man who lives in the Jardim Atlântico neighborhood in Rio das Ostras, almost had his penis cut off during an admission to the Municipal Emergency Room. According to family members, Estalem Maia Figueira has already suffered three cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) and has been bedridden for 11 years due to complications. He was treated at the Emergency Care Unit of Rio das Ostras with a case of urinary infection, where he was hospitalized for seven days.

After the case worsened, the elderly person was taken to the Municipal Hospital, where he remained hospitalized for another 30 days, between the main building and an attached tent. In a routine exam, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to be taken to the Emergency Room, which is the reference hospital for those with the disease. After eleven days in the health unit and with no coronavirus detection, Estalem returned to the Municipal Hospital.

Due to the illness that the patient has, he needs to use a urinary catheter – which had to be purchased by the family, since the health unit did not offer the material, in addition to medication. And that’s exactly where the complications arose. Estalem’s daughter-in-law, while cleaning, realized that something “strange” was being used to support the probe on the man’s penis. During the emergency room service, an “elastic” was removed from a disposable mask, which became a type of “tourniquet” on the elderly person’s limb, hindering blood circulation and even seriously injuring the area.

“He survived Covid-19, but almost lost his penis due to mistreatment. On Friday (17), he was transferred to the hospital for having a surgery scheduled to insert a feeding tube,” said a family member. In fact, Estalem survived by a miracle, according to family reports, because despite all his fragility and limitation, he did not receive the necessary support from the health unit team. Wallace Figueira, son of the elderly, said that the situation in the Emergency Room can be compared to a “concentration camp” (listen to the audio below).

“They weren’t even giving my father a bath and I made all the material available. He had hair like a beggar when we got to see him. He stayed this whole time on his own. It’s very sad, I don’t even like to think about what he went through”, he said.

The days of terror experienced by the elderly, reflected in the worsening of his clinical condition, a situation that can be proven in a video released by the family, in which Estalem appears lucid and well cared for on his 74th birthday, on April 10th of this year . (Watch the video below).

By means of a note, the City of Rio das Ostras limited itself to informing that “it will bring together the entire technical staff of Nursing, throughout this week, to investigate what happened and take the necessary measures”. Estalem remains hospitalized, now at the Municipal Hospital, where he is awaiting surgery.