Check out the FUT Season 1 rewards in FIFA 22 • Eurogamer.pt

FIFA 22 is about to reach gamers’ hands – the game will arrive on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

According to The VGC, the game is already in the hands of journalists and influencers, and the first season of FUT has already been made available. In the same article, the VGC revealed the various rewards that FUT players will be able to unlock as they level up and complete daily challenges, weekly challenges, and other objectives that offer XP as a reward.

Season 1 of the FUT will end on November 15th, and until then, you can collect 30 rewards which are listed below:

Gold Rare Loan Player – choose between Foden (84 central attacking midfielder, Man City), Hernandez (84 left-back, AC Milan) or João Félix (83 central striker, Atletico Madrid) Coin Boost – 500 coins for 5 matches Free Pack – Premium Gold Pack Typho – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Gold Rare Loan Player – Davies (82 left back, Bayern Munich) Badge – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Free Pack – Jumbo Gold 26 Pack XL Tifo – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Free Pack – Gold Players Pack Ball – BAL 9000 Stadium Theme – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware Typhus – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Gold Rare Loan Player – Martinez (85 spearhead, Inter) Free Pack – Small Prime Gold Players Pack Gold Rare Loan Player – Alexander-Arnold (87 right back, Liverpool) Badge – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack XL Tifo – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Free Pack – Premium Gold Players Pack Stadium Theme – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime Typho – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Free Pack – Rare Electrum Players Pack Free Pack – Mega Pack Badge – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence XL Tifo – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Free Pack – choose between PL Prime Players Pack, Bundelisga Prime Players Pack or La Liga Prime Players Pack Ball – Disc Stadium Theme – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence Player – choose between Davidson (84 left midfielder, Alanyaspor), Bou (84 spearhead, New England Revolution) or Pedro Porro (84 defensive right wing, Sporting CP)

Are you going to buy FIFA 22?