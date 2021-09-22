Check out the FUT Season 1 rewards in FIFA 22 • Eurogamer.pt

A complete list of 30 layers of rewards.

FIFA 22 is about to reach gamers’ hands – the game will arrive on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

According to The VGC, the game is already in the hands of journalists and influencers, and the first season of FUT has already been made available. In the same article, the VGC revealed the various rewards that FUT players will be able to unlock as they level up and complete daily challenges, weekly challenges, and other objectives that offer XP as a reward.

Season 1 of the FUT will end on November 15th, and until then, you can collect 30 rewards which are listed below:

  1. Gold Rare Loan Player – choose between Foden (84 central attacking midfielder, Man City), Hernandez (84 left-back, AC Milan) or João Félix (83 central striker, Atletico Madrid)
  2. Coin Boost – 500 coins for 5 matches
  3. Free Pack – Premium Gold Pack
  4. Typho – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  5. Gold Rare Loan Player – Davies (82 left back, Bayern Munich)
  6. Badge – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  7. Free Pack – Jumbo Gold 26 Pack
  8. XL Tifo – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  9. Free Pack – Gold Players Pack
  10. Ball – BAL 9000
  11. Stadium Theme – choose between Light Warden, Meta-Ball or Abandonware
  12. Typhus – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  13. Gold Rare Loan Player – Martinez (85 spearhead, Inter)
  14. Free Pack – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  15. Gold Rare Loan Player – Alexander-Arnold (87 right back, Liverpool)
  16. Badge – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  17. Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack
  18. Free Pack – Rare Gold Pack
  19. XL Tifo – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  20. Free Pack – Premium Gold Players Pack
  21. Stadium Theme – choose between Offside Bot, Joey’s Bots or Omega Prime
  22. Typho – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  23. Free Pack – Rare Electrum Players Pack
  24. Free Pack – Mega Pack
  25. Badge – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  26. XL Tifo – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  27. Free Pack – choose between PL Prime Players Pack, Bundelisga Prime Players Pack or La Liga Prime Players Pack
  28. Ball – Disc
  29. Stadium Theme – choose between Slipstream, Win Streak or Digital Transcendence
  30. Player – choose between Davidson (84 left midfielder, Alanyaspor), Bou (84 spearhead, New England Revolution) or Pedro Porro (84 defensive right wing, Sporting CP)
Are you going to buy FIFA 22?