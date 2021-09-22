Check out the latest news from the ball market this Tuesday

Arrascaeta’s staff has been pressuring the leaders of Flamengo so that the Rio club buys part of the economic rights that belong to Defensor-URU. With that, the club started to move to carry out the renewal with the athlete. In addition, the website Goal.com revealed that Arrascaeta’s current contract has a clause that obliges Flamengo to negotiate it if it receives a proposal for 40 million euros (approximately R$ 248 million) (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo )