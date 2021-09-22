Check out the latest news from the soccer market this Tuesday – Gazeta Esportiva
Activate alert for top news Disable alerts
×
Follow the steps below to unlock notifications and receive alerts on the site’s top news.
Soccer
Check out the latest news from the ball market this Tuesday
Fluminense has already sought out André’s representatives to start talks for the young midfielder’s contract extension (Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC)
Arrascaeta’s staff has been pressuring the leaders of Flamengo so that the Rio club buys part of the economic rights that belong to Defensor-URU. With that, the club started to move to carry out the renewal with the athlete. In addition, the website Goal.com revealed that Arrascaeta’s current contract has a clause that obliges Flamengo to negotiate it if it receives a proposal for 40 million euros (approximately R$ 248 million) (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo )
According to a Portuguese newspaper, Ecuadorian defender Jackson Porozo aroused the interest of Tigres, from Mexico. If the player is traded, Santos can benefit financially, by clause in the player’s sales contract (Photo: Disclosure/ Boavista)
Botafogo has shown interest in acquiring the rights of Lucas Mezenga, a young player on loan from Nova Iguaçu (Photo: Vítor Silva/Botafogo)
According to RMC Sport, Chelsea were willing to offer 100 million euros (BRL 621 million) to hire Marquinhos, captain of Paris Saint-Germain. Despite this, the offer was rejected by both the player and the Parisian club (Photo: JOHN THYS / AFP)
We use cookies to provide a more relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking on “Accept”, you agree to the use of ALL cookies. Meet our Privacy Policy.