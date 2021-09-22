Chelsea offered R$620m to have Marquinhos and Thiago Silva

Despite not having been successful in their quest, Chelsea intended to reinforce their squad with a defender in the last transfer window. According to the English publication “Daily Mail”, the London club tried to hire Marquinhos, from PSG, and would be willing to spend 85 million pounds (approximately R$ 620 million) to have the Brazilian defender, who would reissue the pair with Thiago Silva – they played together in Paris and in the Brazilian team.

It was important for Chelsea to go after the Brazilian defender, according to the English newspaper, the favorable opinion of coach Thomas Tuchel, who has also worked with Marquinhos at PSG. Despite the large amount of money, the proposal was rejected by the French and also by the defender.

From the perspective of the club and coach Mauricio Pochettino, Marquinhos is an essential part of the starting lineup, as he has been playing at a high level regularly in recent seasons.

Marquinhos, in turn, according to the newspaper, wanted to stay in the French capital after seeing the good movements of PSG in the market – the club was reinforced with Messi, Sergio Ramos, Donnarumma, Hakimi and Wijnaldum, to name a few names.

Despite not having made any impactful hiring in the defensive sector, Chelsea seem to have evolved in this regard. In the first five games of the Premier League, the team has conceded just one goal – in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool – and is the leader of the competition with 13 points.

Last Sunday (19), in the 3-0 victory over Tottenham, Thiago Silva and Rudiger were important not only in defense, but also scoring goals.