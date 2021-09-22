Chery Arrizo 5 electric sedan can now be rented in Brazil

O Caoa Chery Arrizo 5e, the first electric sedan to be sold in Brazil, joins the list of vehicles offered by Caoa Locadora, and can be rented by customers who leave their car at After-Sales to perform services.

The first 100% electric vehicle in the rental company’s portfolio, the Caoa Chery Arrizo 5e marks the beginning of the company’s energy transition. Jack Nunes, Executive Director of CAOA, highlights the importance of offering new mobility options to the Brazilian consumer:

“We know that this is a moment of transformation in the automotive sector. More and more, people are looking for different forms of mobility and it is our role to offer solutions that meet this demand. I have no doubts that the Arrizo 5e will positively surprise all of our customers. CAOA Rent a Car”, comments the executive.



According to a statement from the company, the electric sedan will be available for lease initially only at the Caoa Chery Berrini unit, but will soon be offered in all the units of Caoa Locadora that have the modality Rent to CAR.

The executive also highlights that the exclusive rental modality for Caoa customers will undergo an expansion plan.

“We have an expansion plan being put into practice and we are already present with the Rent a CAR modality in 5 units in São Paulo, Berrini, Ceasa, Radial Leste, Imarés and São Bernardo do Campo. We are also present in Rio de Janeiro, Barra da Tijuca, Pernambuco, Recife, Paraná, Curitiba, Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre and Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte. other units.”

In addition to the Electric Sedan, Caoa Rent a Car currently has available SUVs Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x, Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8, with 7 seats, with special conditions and daily rates from R$ 99.99, in the case of the compact SUV.

In addition to the car rental service (Rent a Car), CAOA also bets on different subscription plans, such as CAOA Semper, with plans for Individual customers, and CAOA Fleet, available to companies, in the outsourcing of fleets.

Available on Brazil about two years ago, the Caoa Chery Arrizo 5e it is equipped with a 122 hp electric motor and 28.1 kgfm of torque. Li-ion batteries with a load capacity of 53.5 kWh have a range of 322 kilometers, according to INMETRO, and a 7-level energy regeneration system – See our impressions of Arrizo 5e.

