China’s Xi Jinping says at the UN that democracy ‘is not a special right reserved for a single country’ | World

China’s President Xi Jinping defended multilateralism and criticized what he called the “monopoly of defense of democracy” on Tuesday (21) during his speech at 76th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York.

“Democracy is not a special right reserved for a single country, but a right for the people of all countries,” the Chinese president said in a broadcast.

Xi spoke after Joe Biden, president of the United States, made his UN debut. In a calm and measured speech, the Chinese did not mention the historic rivalry against the Americans, but indirectly criticized the country and the recent movements of the West.

In his speech, for example, the president said that foreign military interventions to promote democracy in other countries “have only caused damage” – without directly citing the US and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Differences and problems between countries, which are difficult to avoid, need to be addressed through dialogue and cooperation, based on equality and mutual respect,” Xi said.

In addition, the Chinese president stated that the world must “reject the practice of forming small groups”, in a clear reference to the recent military agreement announced by the US, Australia and the UK to provide the Australian government with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. .

Xi defended international cooperation so that the world can end the pandemic and said that China will produce 2 billion doses of vaccines against the virus by the end of this year. He also said that he intends to donate around 100 million doses to developing countries.

He also criticized the “politicization of investigations” into the origins of Covid-19. The US even accused the Beijing government of not taking action to control the outbreak. The Americans even suggested that the pandemic could have arisen from a flaw in a Wuhan laboratory.

A preliminary investigation, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), found that the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus “most likely” was transmitted from an animal to humans. However, the White House insists that more searches be done.

Xi has also pledged to stop the creation of Chinese coal-fired power plants abroad, a pledge that accompanies a move by China to reduce its carbon emissions by 2060.

The Chinese president had already stated that the Asian giant would reach its peak of emissions in 2030, but that after that date it would move towards achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2060.

“We need to improve global governance, actively respond to climate change and create a community of life for man and nature,” Xi said.

China has pledged to increase support to other developing countries for green and low-carbon energy projects. Shortly before, Biden also announced that he would double US aid so that developing countries can implement actions to combat global warming.