Chinese developer default threatens Brazilian exports – News

Fears about the possible default of R$1.6 trillion (US$300 billion) by Evergrande, China’s second-largest developer, worries the economy around the world earlier this week and it can directly affect Brazilian exports, depending on the aid to be given to save the company.

According to Regis Chinchila, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, the effect of the crisis would be caused by a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy. For him, the situation with Brazil’s main trading partner would be “very bad”, especially for the raw materials sector.

“The commercial market, especially the commodities [matérias-primas], such as iron ore, steel and animal protein, have a risk that is being monitored”, says Chinchila when evaluating that there may still be a “ripple effect” in the global market with the confirmation of a default by the Chinese company.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy compiled by FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), this year alone, China bought 63% of Brazilian foreign sales of iron ore, 69% of soybeans and 49% of oil. The Asian country also recorded high participation in purchases of beef (57%) and cellulose (42%),

“The favorable winds in the trade balance are strictly associated with the performance of the Chinese market. Assuming that it remains favorable, the possible risks would be: an increase in imports with the resumption of sustained growth in the country”, assesses the latest Icomex (Monthly Trade Indicator Exterior), with data for the month of August.

“A third of Chinese GDP comes from civil construction. If a major construction company in China goes out of business, demand for iron ore and other commodities tends to drop a lot,” analyzes Murillo Torelli, a professor of financial and tax accounting at Mackenzie Presbyterian University.

Inflation

For the families’ pockets, the eventual bankruptcy of the developer and the ripple effect on Brazilian exports could bring a positive scenario: a greater offer of products within the national territory and, consequently, a reduction in the prices of these items sold to China.

“The economy tends to be less heated with the restriction of exports and there may be a deflation of prices”, evaluates Torelli. Even so, he says he does not see signs of more contained rises in the basic interest rate to contain prices in the domestic market.

Currently, the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) accumulates a high of 9.68% in the 12 months ended in August, level more than 4 percentage points higher than the target ceiling set by the government for this year’s index of 5.25%.

Aversion to emerging

Another negative effect caused by the possible default of the Asian developer would be an aversion to risk in the world in relation to other emerging countries, such as Brazil, and bet on the search for more security.

“With the bankruptcy of a very large company, everyone is left with a bit of half rationality within the market in search of more security, and emerging countries will be considered as risky investments”, says Torelli when he sees a “perfect storm” for the national economy at a time that is already negative.

If the operation is effective, the professor points out that the smallest injection of money into national territory tends to bring down the Stock Exchange and the granting of credit in Brazil. “Foreign investors will withdraw money from here out of fear of risk and also do not lend money. Without credit, companies neither grow nor develop”, he adds.

Financial market

Signs that the developer faces financial difficulties emerged in August last year and increased with the announcement made to creditors that it would not pay interest on debts due this week. It was enough for the collapse of world markets.

This Monday (20), the fear of the potential default by the developer made the Ibovespa, the main stock index in Brazil, retreat 2.33% and reach the worst level in almost 10 months. The dollar, in turn, jumped 0.78% and closed the day quoted at R$5.329.

The main losses of the day were caused by companies related to raw materials, such as Vale (-3.3%) and Petrobras (-1.12%), producers of the most exported products in Brazil. “Brazil suffers a lot, since two of the main stocks of the Ibovespa are directly affected by commodities”, evaluates Filipe Fradinho, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

On the morning of Tuesday (21), the national market showed signs of recovery, but still did not reverse the losses of the day before. At 11:40 am, while the Ibovespa advanced 0.38%, at 109,258 points, the dollar retreated 0.17% and was colored at R$5.322.

Brazilian developers

In the case of companies operating in the same segment as Evergrande, Torelli points out that national legislation prevents possible bankruptcy from resulting in damage to property buyers in the plant due to more effective regulation.

“Clients may be afraid to invest with this news that a large developer is going bankrupt. This can be a problem, but Brazil has a legal security that is the assets of affectation, created after the bankruptcy of Encol in the 1990s”, he explains.

Torelli says that the measure means that all resources allocated for the construction of an enterprise are directed only to the work, without entering the companies’ equity.

“If it goes bankrupt, the owners themselves who bought the apartments on the plant will continue the work with the money they have already invested. It is a situation that tries to protect Brazilians from a bankruptcy such as Evergrande, which could leave thousands of Chinese without receiving their apartments and they will never receive anything”, completes the professor.