Chinese giant Evergrande announces small deal to give market relief soon | Economy

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, which is on the brink of bankruptcy, announced on Wednesday (22) a small agreement with a local creditor, to avoid defaulting on interest on a bond, and which should ease the tension in the global economy. The group’s situation, with an accumulated debt of more than US$300 billion, still keeps international markets in suspense.

In a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (South China), its subsidiary Hengda said it had negotiated a plan to pay interest on an overdue bond, estimated at $35.9 million.

The statement, however, does not mention the payment of interest on another security that matures on Thursday (23).

This pact represents a brief respite for the real estate developer, which employs 200,000 people, is present in more than 280 cities and claims to generate 3.8 million indirect jobs in China.

Analysts indicate that the action represents a momentary relief for the markets.

Founded in the 1990s, Evergrande has experienced frenzied growth fueled by massive debt that now exceeds $300 billion.

Last week, the group admitted to being “under tremendous pressure” and acknowledged the possibility of failing to meet its obligations.

The Evergrande situation, with about 1.4 million homes under construction to be delivered, has sparked protests from customers, suppliers and investors fearful of losing money.

Its chairman and founder, Xu Jiayin, told his team this week that the group “may come out of its darkest moment soon.”