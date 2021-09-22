Cibra opens fertilizer factory in Uberaba Jornal da Manhã

Cibra inaugurates this Tuesday (21/09) its new plant in Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro region, continuing its strong expansion plan, which expects to reach a total production of 3 million tons by 2025.

With investments of R$ 55 million in the new unit, Cibra starts operating directly in one of the main regions of Brazilian agribusiness. “We decided to invest in this region of Minas as it is one of the main producing centers in Brazil and allows us to work more intensively on very important cultures such as coffee and sugarcane”, says Santiago Franco, Cibra’s CEO.

The Uberaba plant, acquired from Heringer and completely renovated, became the company’s largest mixing unit, with 114,000 m2 of total area and 26 thousand m2 of built-up area. In addition to the traditional mixtures and simple elements of NPKs that Cibra produces at the other units, the new unit will have one of the machines completely dedicated to the production of water-soluble products (fertilizers for the fertigation system). By 2025, the plant in Minas Gerais will have the capacity to produce 400 thousand tons a year, increasing Cibra’s current production capacity by almost 24%.

Cibra has been achieving consistent growth results year after year, within an expansion strategy that foresees investments of around R$400 million in 5 years. In addition to the plant acquired in Minas Gerais, Cibra has already announced this year the purchase of land in the producing region of Sinop, in Mato Grosso, where it will build a new fertilizer plant (“greenfield”). The expansion plan foresees at least one more relevant acquisition this year.

“Cibra has been growing consistently and at a faster rate than the market in recent years, which shows that we are on the right path”, says the company’s CEO, Santiago Franco.

In 2020, Cibra, one of the five largest fertilizer companies in Brazil, registered a significant growth of 15% in sales volume, reaching 1.7 million tons, against an estimated 6% growth in the national market as a whole for the year past.