City Hall informs weekly calendar …

Divinópolis City Hall informs the calendar of the next days of vaccination against Covid-19.

September 21st

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 1st Dose Adolescents

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 1st Adolescent Dose and 2nd Scheduled General Audience

Hours: 8am to 4pm

September 22

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 1st Adolescent Dose and 2nd Scheduled General Audience

Hours: 8am to 4pm

September 23

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 1st Adolescent Dosage and 2nd Scheduled General Audience

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club

Vaccine: Coronavac

Audience: 1st dose over 18 years old and 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 12pm

September 24th

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Coronavac

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 1st dose for teenagers and 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club

Vaccine: Coronavac

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 12pm

September 25th

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Coronavac

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club

Vaccine: Coronavac

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 12pm

September 27

Location: Drive thru Administrative Center

Vaccine: Astrazeneca

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall

Vaccine: Pfizer

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club

Vaccine: Astrazeneca

Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late

Hours: 8am to 4pm

RESPECT TO THE SCHEDULE

The City Hall asks everyone who is going to be vaccinated to strictly respect the time set on the registration slip and pay close attention to the location indicated on the registration slip. It is essential to respect these times so that there are no lines,

SOLIDARY VACCINATION

Many families continue to face material needs and, mainly, food, and as a result, the Divinópolis City Hall continues with the campaign to collect food. Thus, those people who go to vaccination posts by drive thru, become aware of the situation and want to donate non-perishable food, will be sent to vulnerable families through the Municipal Social Assistance Secretariat (Semas ).