City Hall informs weekly calendar …

September 21st
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 1st Dose Adolescents
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 1st Adolescent Dose and 2nd Scheduled General Audience
Hours: 8am to 4pm
September 22
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 1st Adolescent Dose and 2nd Scheduled General Audience
Hours: 8am to 4pm
September 23
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 1st Adolescent Dosage and 2nd Scheduled General Audience
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club
Vaccine: Coronavac
Audience: 1st dose over 18 years old and 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 12pm
September 24th
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Coronavac
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 1st dose for teenagers and 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club
Vaccine: Coronavac
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 12pm
September 25th
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Coronavac
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: Booster Dose for the Elderly
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club
Vaccine: Coronavac
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 12pm
September 27
Location: Drive thru Administrative Center
Vaccine: Astrazeneca
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru do Pátio – Emop Divinópolis City Hall
Vaccine: Pfizer
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
Location: Drive thru Divinópolis Club
Vaccine: Astrazeneca
Audience: 2nd dose for scheduled and late
Hours: 8am to 4pm
RESPECT TO THE SCHEDULE
The City Hall asks everyone who is going to be vaccinated to strictly respect the time set on the registration slip and pay close attention to the location indicated on the registration slip. It is essential to respect these times so that there are no lines,
SOLIDARY VACCINATION
Many families continue to face material needs and, mainly, food, and as a result, the Divinópolis City Hall continues with the campaign to collect food. Thus, those people who go to vaccination posts by drive thru, become aware of the situation and want to donate non-perishable food, will be sent to vulnerable families through the Municipal Social Assistance Secretariat (Semas ).