Candidates must have primary, secondary and higher education levels; see more

THE City Hall of Santana de Parnaíba, in the state of São Paulo, through the Instituto Mais de Gestão e Desenvolvimento Social, announced the opening of a new Selection Process, which aims to create a reserve register of professionals, at elementary, middle and higher levels, to work temporarily in the combating the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the official notice, there are vacancies for the following positions:

Oral Health Assistant; Physician – Internal Medicine; Physician – Obstetrician Gynecologist; Doctor – Pulmonologist; Psychiatric doctor; Doctor – Child Psychiatrist; Physician on Duty – Urgency and Emergency; Nursing Technician.

For those approved and hired, the remuneration will be from R$ 1,520.07 to R$ 12,378.27, with a workload of 20 to 40 hours per week.

Before the application process, candidates must comply with the requirements stipulated by the official notice, which are:

Have Brazilian or Portuguese nationality, supported by the Statute of Equality between Brazilians and Portuguese, as provided for in Paragraph 1, Article 12, of the Federal Constitution and Federal Decree No. 70.436/72;

Be 18 years of age or older;

In the case of males, be even with the Military Service;

Being a voter and being even with the Electoral Court;

To be in the enjoyment of Political and Civil rights;

Not having been dismissed or exonerated from the Public Service (Federal, State or Municipal) as a result of an Administrative Proceeding, pursuant to Article 152 of Complementary Municipal Law No. 34, of May 25, 2011;

Not having been convicted of a crime against Patrimony, Administration, Public Faith, Customs and those provided for in Federal Law No. 11.343, of August 23, 2006, pursuant to Article 150 of Complementary Municipal Law No. 34, of May 25, 2011;

Having physical and mental fitness and not being a Person with a Disability incompatible with the exercise of the Function

Not being retired due to disability and not being of compulsory retirement age.

Enrollment

Entries must be made exclusively by Internet, from 10 am on September 21, 2021 to 5 pm on October 5 of the same year, following the official time in Brasília – DF. Registration fees will be as follows:

Higher level positions: R$ 50.00;

Mid-level positions: R$ 40.00;

Elementary level positions: R$ 30.00.

Candidates who wish to be exempt from the registration fee must also request it by Internet, from 10:00 am to 11:59 pm on September 21, 2021.

Selection

The Process will consist of evaluation of proof of titles and professional experience time. The qualification tests, of a qualifying nature, will be destined to candidates for the positions of Physician (all specialties) and Nursing Technician. The second stage, of professional experience time, will be aimed at all positions. The documents for the evaluations of the proof of titles must be sent on the website of the More Institute, until 23:59 on October 5, 2021. The ratings of securities, which will have a total of 50 points, will follow the following scoring principles:

Graduate (20);

Higher education degree in health (15);

Technical level course, in the specific area of ​​health (15).

The evaluation of the length of professional experience, which will have a total of 730 points, will follow the following guideline to qualify the candidates’ scores:

Time of professional experience (public or private) in the function to which he is competing, carried out until the date of presentation of the documents that prove his experience (0.1 per day of service time in activities in the function/specialty/area of ​​activity to which he is applying) .

Validity

The term of validity of the Simplified Selection Process will be six months, for the purpose of calling, counted from the date of Approval of the Final Result, and may, at the discretion of the City Hall, be extended, once, for an equal period.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete notice on our website.