City Hall opens registration for vaccination…

The Divinópolis City Hall informs the population about the registration for vaccination of adolescents aged 15, 16 and 17, against Covid-19. This registration will open today (21/9), from 6 pm, on the City Hall website (www.divinópolis.mg.gov.br) and or on APP Divinópolis – Option Vaccination Covid-19.

The application of the vaccine in this public will take place on Wednesday (22), Thursday (23) and Friday (24), in a drive thru system at the Administrative Center or at the Pátio da Emop/City Hall, which is located on Rua José Balbino Pereira nº 171 in the Espírito Santo district.

It is essential that adolescents present the SUS Card, the Health Unit Card and the Vaccination Booklet. The lack of any of these documents will make vaccination impossible. The presence of an adult accompanying the adolescent is essential so that vaccination can be carried out.

The City Hall asks everyone who is going to be vaccinated to strictly respect the time set on the registration slip and pay close attention to the location indicated on the registration slip. It is essential to respect these times so that there are no queues.

Adolescents with comorbidities

The registration for the vaccination of adolescents, aged 12 to 17, with permanent disabilities, comorbidities, down syndrome, pregnant women, will remain open on the City Hall website (www.divinópolis.mg.gov.br) and on APP Divinópolis – Vaccination Option Covid-19, depending on dose availability.

Along with the registration of adolescents with comorbidities who can go to the drive thru, a self-declaration will be issued that parents and/or guardians must inform the adolescent’s condition. In addition to the declaration, it is mandatory that, on the day of vaccination, a document is also presented that proves the special condition, such as a free pass card, BPC card, enrollment in a special education unit (example Apae), medical prescription, among others. Other mandatory documents are: SUS Card, Health Unit Card and Vaccination Booklet.

It is important to remind everyone that, according to article 299 of the Penal Code, it is a crime “to omit, in a public or private document, a statement that should be included therein, or to insert or have a false or different statement to be inserted therein, with the purpose of harming the right, creating an obligation or changing the truth about a legally relevant fact”. The provision of false information in a public document carries a prison sentence of 2 to 5 years.

bedridden teenagers

Parents and guardians of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with comorbidities, bedridden or with limited mobility, may request vaccination against Covid-19 at home, through the telephones (37) 3229-6870, (37) 99105-0016 or (37) 99181-1234.

Solidarity Vaccination

Many families continue to face material needs and, mainly, food, and as a result, the Divinópolis City Hall continues with the campaign to collect food. Thus, those people who go to vaccination posts by drive thru, become aware of the situation and want to donate non-perishable food, will be sent to vulnerable families through the Municipal Social Assistance Secretariat (Semas ).