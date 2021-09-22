Claro’s CEO promises advantages for Oi mobile’s customers after the operator’s sale

O Oi’s mobile division purchase process by the other three large companies in the sector in Brazil (clear, Alive and TIM) has left some of the operator’s customers with doubts and uncertainties about how the service will be provided after the business is consolidated. O Claro CEO Paulo Cesar Teixeira stated in an interview with the website TeleSíntese, this Tuesday (21) that neither Oi’s customer nor the market as a whole should be concerned about the sale the operator’s mobile division.

Teixeira used as an example the purchase of Nextel by Claro. The executive highlighted that the operator’s customers now have access to a network with superior performance, with greater downlink and uplink speed, and with tariff plans that bring more advantages than the original operator. “The sale of Oi brings a very positive perspective to the market. In the United States, for example, there were four companies and today there are three major operators. Scale and investment capacity are fundamental for the market”, said Claro’s CEO.