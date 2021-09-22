Climo! Lívia Andrade accompanies her boyfriend on a DNA test

Climo! Lívia Andrade accompanied her boyfriend, Marcos Araújo, businessman and owner of AudioMix, in the DNA test of his youngest son with his ex-partner, Pétala Barreiros. The exam was requested by Marcos for recognition of Lucas, 9 months old. The exam was performed this Tuesday morning (21/9). The presenter had to wait outside, surrounded by security.

The uncomfortable situation came after Yanka Barreiros, Petala’s sister, recorded a video on social media making fun of Lívia’s presence there. “We came today to take Luquinhas’ DNA test and look at the illustrious presence… How beautiful! It came all dressed up”, she needled. Lívia waved to the girl: “Good morning, how are you?”, while Yanka returned the greeting with a heart made with her hands.

In the post, shared on Yanka’s personal Instagram, she said in the caption: “Guys, you need to see this! Today was Luquinhas’ DNA test and look who follows everything outside with his father’s security guard, my ex-brother-in-law: Lívia Andrade. Poor thing, she was forbidden to enter (…)”.

