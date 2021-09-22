Coin size sensor may have picked up gravitational waves

space

The sensors are tiny and have already detected something – the job now is to know what.

[Imagem: EQUS]

High frequency gravitational waves

A tiny, coin-sized sensor may have detected some of the earliest cosmic events predicted by theories.

After 153 days of operation, the sensor has detected two events that could be high-frequency gravitational waves, probably produced by primordial black holes and clouds of dark matter particles, both events believed to have occurred in the early universe.

What is impressive is the size of the detector, compared to the detectors from the LIGO (USA) and Virgo (Italy) laboratories, which are hundreds of meters high and occupy gigantic labs.

These large detectors, however, are only sensitive to low-frequency gravitational waves, generated by two black holes merging or by a star being swallowed by a black hole, for example, both more “late” events.

Gravitational wave microsensor

The new detector was built to capture high frequency gravitational waves using an acoustic wave resonator in a quartz crystal.

The heart of the device is a quartz crystal disc that vibrates at high frequencies as acoustic waves travel through its thickness. These waves induce electrical charges through the sensor, which are detected by conductive plates on the outer surfaces of the disk.

The detector is connected to a quantum sensor known as a SQUID (English acronym for superconducting quantum interference device), which acts as an extremely sensitive amplifier for the low voltage signal from the quartz acoustic wave resonator.

The assembly was then placed inside several anti-radiation shields, to protect it from the electromagnetic fields of the environment, and cooled to a temperature close to absolute zero, to allow low-energy acoustic vibrations of the quartz crystal to be detected as large voltages.

Operating scheme of the quartz gravitational wave detector.

[Imagem: Maxim Goryachev et al. – 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.071102]

Alternative explanations

In the 153 days it was left running, the detector picked up two events, and the team is now working to confirm the nature of these signals.

“It’s exciting that these events have shown that the new detector is sensitive and is giving us results, but now we have to determine exactly what those results mean,” said Professor William Campbell of Western Australia University. “The development of this technology could potentially provide the first detection of gravitational waves at these high frequencies, giving us new insight into this area of ​​gravitational wave astronomy.”

Other possible explanations for the two signals include the unanticipated presence of charge particles (electrons) in the sensor, some possible increase in mechanical stress, a meteor, an internal atomic process, or even candidates for very high-mass dark matter atoms interacting with the detector.

