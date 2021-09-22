Community health workers protest for lack of new uniforms – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/21/2021 9:46 AM.

According to the president of the Union of Community Health Agents, workers have not received new shirts for six years.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

Gabriel Gonçalves

Community health workers from Feira de Santana, held a demonstration this Tuesday morning (21), at the door of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), charging the city for new uniforms.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, the president of the Union of Community Health Agents (Sindacs Feira), Antônio Nelson do Rosário, informed that a tender for the purchase of new uniforms had already been held, but it did not proceed.

“We have been without uniform for six years. Three years ago, we had an assembly and it was agreed and agreed for the secretariat to make new UV shirts with sun protection, but this tender did not come out. We are here wanting new uniforms to give a better dignity to our people. workers and we have more than 98% of women working with almost transparent shirts, they need to put a shirt underneath and a uniform on top and in this heat, there is no one who can take it,” she highlighted.

In addition to the demand for new uniforms, the union president explained that the category also fights for other agendas, such as a cape and an umbrella that were not delivered in the winter period.

“Right now the focus is on uniforms, but we also have other claim guidelines, such as the cape and umbrella that were not delivered in the winter period, in addition to the financial incentive that is given at the end of the year and the agents did not receive At this moment, we are here making a stoppage, but if the assembly decides that the agents go on strike, the union will be giving full support in accordance with the laws,” he said.

To Acorda Cidade, secretary Marcelo Britto informed that he was aware of the situation yesterday, but explained that a request has already been made to investigate the bidding process for the purchase of new uniforms.

“I only learned yesterday that people are missing uniforms, but it seems that this has been happening for a few years. I sent it to find out what was happening as it is our obligation and we detected that the bidding process did not continue because no company offered uniforms for the city to buy. So I requested the reopening of the bidding process, so that we can do the work legally,” he said.

Also according to the secretary, this is not a process that can be done in a short period of time.

“It’s not a quick process, it takes around 45 days, with good will, because generally in these processes that are opened, companies can file some challenges, can go to court, and then the process stops completely. But it’s only up to the process. me as secretary, obey the bidding process and obey the law”, he concluded.

After the demonstration at the SMS door, community agents blocked Avenida João Durval Carneiro.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade