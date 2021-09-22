Company grows by establishing minimum wage of R$31 thousand for employees | Economy

Disclosure Company grows after increasing the minimum wage for its employees

The owner and CEO of the American company Gravity Payments, a specialist in credit card processing and financial services, discovered that one of his employees was secretly with a second job, because the salary she was receiving was not enough to pay the bills.

That’s when businessman Dan Price decided to radically change his HR policy. It decided to adopt a minimum wage of US$ 70 thousand per year (R$ 375,000, or around R$ 31 thousand per month) in the company. He even decided to cut his salary by R$ 6 million a year and started to receive the same as his employees. He also sold his second home to apply for the company.

Six years after the drastic measure, the 31-year-old businessman said the corporation is now thriving incredibly. Gravity Payments nearly doubled the number of employees and tripled commercial revenue.

As a result, the turnover rate has been cut in half, meaning the team is increasingly able to provide the best support to the company’s customers.

“Their knowledge of how to support our customers has skyrocketed over time and that’s what really paid for the increase, more than my pay cut,” Price said in a report in “Sun.”

Raised in a conservative family in Idaho (USA), Price became an exponent of the fight against inequality in the USA.

“People are starving or being fired or exploited, so someone can have a penthouse atop a tower in New York with golden chairs. We’re glorifying greed all the time as a society, in our culture,” said the generous businessman, who was an inspiration to other businessmen.