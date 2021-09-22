Compared to January 2021, gasoline prices are 30% more expensive

The Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), a brand known for Edenred’s fleet management and mobility solutions, carried out a survey on the price of gasoline. According to the data, the value is 30% more expensive compared to the lowest average recorded in January this year.

As happened in August 2021, the beginning of this month of September registered, in all regions of the country, an increase in both the price of gasoline and ethanol. The fuel, which cost R$4.81 in January, started to cost around BRL 6.23 in the first days of September. During this same period, there was a 42% increase in the price of ethanol, currently at an average of R$ 5.37 at pumps.

Since the first half of August, the price of gasoline has not shown real readjustments at the refineries. During this period, there was a more marked impact on anhydrous ethanol, which is added to gasoline, which showed a variation of 1.1%.

Gasoline price by state

Considering the price of gasoline by states, Piauí has ​​the most expensive value: R$6.64 per liter. While the state with the most “inexpensive” price was Amapá, where there are gas stations with R$ 5.585.

Now, when it comes to an increase in the average price of fuel, the biggest increase recorded was in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, 3.77% compared to the closing of August. In the first days of September, no state showed a reduction in fuel prices.

Ethanol price

The state with the highest average value per liter in the country was Rio Grande do Sul, with ethanol at R$ 6.08. At the same time, in São Paulo the cheapest value of this fuel was registered at R$ 4.81.

Where is fuel most expensive?

Comparing with the values ​​at the end of August, the Midwest had the most expensive gasoline, with an average of R$ 6.36. Followed by the South, which had the highest rate of increase in the country of 2.32%, but had the lowest value per liter in the first half of September, with fuel at R$ 6.04.

Talking about ethanol, the most expensive value was verified in the Northeast region, which presented an increase of 2.23% compared to the month of August, now sold at R$ 5.54. Already the Midwest, presented the cheapest liter, in the amount of R$ 5.01, despite the increase of 4.59%.