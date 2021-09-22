Copom should raise Selic by 1 percentage point and recognize worsening inflation

O Cup must raise the Selic for the 5th time in a row on Wednesday and repeat the high dose of 1 percentage point from the last meeting, to 6.25%, according to economists.

The recent speech of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, that it will not change the flight plan for each high frequency data, caused a strong adjustment in the pricing of the curve, which included bets of 1.5 pp.

Even so, a minority maintains the forecast that the Copom will accelerate pace — among 32 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, 28 expect a 1pp increase, three of 1.25 pp and one of 1.5 pp.

The BC must also recognize the worsening of the scenario for inflation, which already causes Selic forecasts above 9% at the end of the cycle. THE inflation one-year implicit rate is at 6.6%, close to the highest level since March 2019, and the Focus survey provides a projection for the IPCA above the target center also for 2022.

See what analysts say:

Mario Mesquita, chief economist of Itau bank

BC should promote a new 1pp high, expectations reinforced in a recent communication

Inflationary scenario continued to deteriorate and risks remain high

BC is correct in indicating that the interest rate should be raised to a restrictive level and should make two additional increases of 1 pp in October and December, taking the Selic rate to 8.25% at the end of 2021, and a final increase in the first 2022 meeting, in February, to 9.0%

Fernando Honorato, chief economist of Bradesco

The expectation is that the Central Bank will raise the Selic by 1 pp and maintain more or less the same content as the previous statement, recognizing the fiscal and inflation risks, but perhaps adding that monetary policy operates with lags and that the above interest rate scenario of neutral is compatible with the convergence of inflation to the target

BC must reiterate that it will do whatever is necessary for this purpose

Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs

BC should promote another increase of 1pp, to 6.25%, level moderately below neutral; Selic should reach above neutral level around the end of the year

Given the BC signal about not overreacting to high-frequency data, there is only a small chance of a 1.25pp increase

BC to recognize recent inflation surprises, growing signs of spread, deteriorating inflation expectations for 2021-2022 and worsening scenario for prices, including core and services

Gustavo Arruda, Research Director for Latin America at BNP Paribas

The Bank maintained a 1.5pp increase projection, considering that BC should accelerate its pace and anticipate the cycle, even though it recognizes that probability decreased after Campos Neto’s communication

“Even if the BC does not understand that the acceleration of the cycle makes sense, it is important to leave this possibility open in the statement”

“The longer it takes to bring interest rates to the contractionary field, the greater the risk of having to do more, in order to compensate for a period with inflation above the target and unanchoring expectations”

BNP Paribas sees Selic at 10% at the end of the cycle

Claudio Ferraz, Bruno Delalibera and Bruno Balassiano, economists from BTG Pactual

“Campos Neto was as clear as possible about the committee’s preference for keeping pace,” they say, predicting a new 1pp increase

Current step is quite bold, allowing the interest to enter the restrictive terrain right away; acceleration at the current time would indicate a major shift in the intended cycle and there has been no clear sign of this since August

Campos Neto considered that the measures to be taken in the budget will respect fiscal responsibility

Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela, economists at Credit Suisse

Bank expects four consecutive increases of 1pp and a final increase of 0.5pp

BC should increase the Selic to 8.25% at the end of 2021 and 9.75% at the end of 2022

Bank raised the IPCA estimate for 2021 from 8.1% to 8.5% due to the increase in food, gasoline, industrial prices; high inertia on wages and prices in the services sector also weighs on the projection for 2022, which rose from 5.0% to 5.2%

Roberto Secemski, Barclays Economist for Brazil

“Our conviction clearly decreased after Roberto Campos Neto’s statement about not reacting to each data, but we stayed with what we had”, he says, predicting a 1.25 pp increase in this Copom

There are widespread surprises in inflation, continued deterioration in expectations, and the BC president has repeatedly stated that he will do whatever it takes to bring inflation to target

September is the last meeting in which 2022 has a greater weight than 2023 in the relevant monetary policy horizon, so the chance to anticipate the adjustment would be now

Caio Megale, chief economist at XP

Recent indicators suggest that the outlook for inflation remains challenging, especially current inflation, which was more widespread

Worsening growth prospects and increased external uncertainties may represent a disinflationary vector

BC should maintain a 1pp interest rate hike, with a harsh tone in the statement; an acceleration could be justified, but high uncertainties recommend caution

João Leal, economist at Rio Bravo Investments