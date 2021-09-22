Corinthians and Paulinho approach in agreement for January 2022

Timon and player forward verbal hit principle for next season after termination with Al Ahli

Corinthians and Paulinho forwarded the conversations for the player to sign with the team in January 2022. The principle of agreement that brings the midfielder closer to a return to the club is verbal and therefore unsigned at the moment. The 33-year-old athlete is free in the soccer market after terminating with Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, a few months after having closed a three-year contract valued at R$21 million.

As the window for international transfers to Brazil is closed, and since the link was terminated after the end date, Paulinho still couldn’t close with any national team to play this year.

THE goal He heard from people at Corinthians and those connected to Paulinho that talks are advanced for next year, after the contract termination with the Arabs. Paulinho left the club after four games because he needed to resolve personal issues in Brazil.

The recent signings of Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes helped Corinthians gain strength in conversations with Paulinho. The club adopts a strategy similar to that of these cases to repatriate the midfielder.

In addition to Corinthians, Red Bull Braganitino and Grêmio showed interest in Paulinho, as well as Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, before going to Al Ahli. The athlete played for Corinthians from 2010 to 2013, a period in which he won titles such as Libertadores (2012) and the Mundial (2012).