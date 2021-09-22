Corinthians has last chance to avoid derby fast experienced for the last time in 2016 | corinthians

Corinthians has this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), on the return of the Brazilian Championship, their last chance to beat Palmeiras in 2021.

With one defeat and two draws this season (beginning in Paulistão), Timão is playing at Neo Química Arena in search of the first victory in the derby against its biggest rival.

Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other four times in 2021, but the first match, in January, was valid for last year’s Brazilian Championship: a 4-0 defeat at Allianz Parque. Then, the teams tied for 2-2 in the first stage of the state and, in the semifinal, Verdão won 2-0.

For the Brasileirão, already with the coach Sylvinho, the teams tied for 1-1 at the Palmeira stadium.

In the last four seasons (2017 to 2020), Timão has always won at least once the archrival. The last time the team went a whole year without a win against Palmeiras was in 2016, when they suffered three defeats. Revenge came in 2017, with three consecutive victories.

1 of 2 Willian’s goal disallowed in the last Derby — Photo: Marcos Riboli Willian’s goal disallowed in the last Derby — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

See below Timão’s performance in Derby in recent seasons:

2021- two draws and one defeat;

2020 – one win, three draws and two defeats;

2019- one win and two draws;

2018- three wins and two losses;

2017- three wins;

2016- three defeats;

2015- one win, two draws and one defeat

2014- one win and two draws;

2013- a tie;

2012- three wins;

Remember the Derbyes of the 2021 season:

