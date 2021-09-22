Corinthians sentenced to transfer percentage of sales by Gustagol and Pedro Henrique to FAAP | corinthians

Corinthians was ordered to transfer 0.8% of the sales value of defender Pedro Henrique and forward Gustagol to the Federation of Professional Athletes Associations (FAAP). The percentage corresponds to approximately R$ 174 thousand.

The decision was handed down on Monday by judge Rubens Pedreiro Lopes, of the 4th Civil Court, of the Regional Forum of Tatuapé. It is possible to appeal to Corinthians.

The amount that Corinthians will have to pay to FAAP refers to a fee that was provided for in the Pelé Law, which determined that FAAP, as a social assistance entity for athletes, was entitled to receive 0.8% of the total value of transfers from athletes, whether national or international.

1 of 2 Pedro Henrique was sold by Corinthians in 2020 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Pedro Henrique was sold by Corinthians in 2020 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

That obligation was overturned by a law that went into effect earlier this year and revoked the charge. However, the Court accepted the Federation’s claim that the transfers took place when the rate was still in force and, therefore, the amounts are owed by Timão.

The sales of Pedro Henrique and Gustagol were closed in 2020. The defender was traded with Athletico for around R$6.1 million, while the forward was transferred to Jeonbuk Motors, from South Korea, for approximately R$15.7 millions.

Earlier this year, Corinthians had already been sued for a debt to Pedro Henrique, but in May this year, they signed an agreement with the player.

In another action, FAAP charges the club even higher: R$1.7 million (after interest and corrections). Last month, the court ordered the blocking of this amount from the club’s accounts, but it only got R$15,000.

Timão is not the only club charged by FAAP. Earlier this year, the Federation opened a process to receive R$ 850,000 from São Paulo.