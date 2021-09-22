Corinthians sued in Justice by former base striker; order value of only BRL 3.6 thousand

Corinthians was sued in court once again. The interested party is William, a former attacker of the base who was under contract between April 2017 and September 2019, being loaned to Ponte Preta in the last three months of the relationship. The player’s salary during his time at Parque São Jorge was R$4,000.

The portal My Timon had access to the process, in which William’s lawyer asks for the settlement of the debt related to the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) as of November 2018, in addition to reflexes. The initial value of the case is only R$3,666.02.

The Court has already determined the place and date of the first hearing between the parties. The same will take place on November 10, at the Judiciary Center for Consensual Dispute Settlement Methods of the Labor Court of Maranhão (CEJUSC-JTMA), in the city of São Luis, the attacker’s birthplace.

William’s trajectory

William Pinheiro Fernandes, better known as William, arrived at Timão in 2017, after passing through Araçatuba. Born in São Luís, in Maranhão, the young man was the team’s second top scorer in the Campeonato Paulista, with six goals – he was behind Carlinhos, with nine.

He was selected by coach Dyego Coelho to compete in the 2018 São Paulo Cup. In Timãozinho’s debut in the tournament, against Corumbaense-MS, he even scored a goal in his first touch of the ball, when he left the bench in the complementary stage to replace Nathan Palafoz. In 2019, he was part of the Under-23 squad at Timão and, subsequently, on loan to Ponte Preta.

William, currently 22, was free in September 2019 and made a deal with Tuna Luso, from Pará. He then worked for Tapajós, in the same state. This year, a visit to the Moto Club, in his hometown, and his last (and current) club: Mogi Mirim, from the interior of São Paulo.

