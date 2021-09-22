Corinthians training has reduced field activity and submissions this Tuesday

The Corinthians squad returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday. On a cold afternoon in São Paulo, the team continued the week of preparation for the derby against Palmeiras.

The activities started in Camp 4, with the warm-up. Then, in Field 3, coach Sylvinho performed an activity of passing and marking pressure in a small space. All players, including the holders, were present.

After this first stage, the athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes in the last match, against América-MG, went to the inner part of the CT. There, they did regenerative and strength work.

The rest of the squad was divided into three teams. Sylvinho coordinated the rest of the day, dividing the group between games on reduced field and works of crossings and submissions, along with the goalkeepers.

Adson continues to recover from trauma to the left knee. The midfielder participated in the warm-up and the first part of training, but later did a separate physical training session with trainer Leandro da Silva.

Corinthians returns to training on Wednesday, this time in the morning. The Alvinegra team is getting ready for Saturday’s Derby, which takes place at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

