Coritiba Foot Ball Club

Gramado do Couto Pereira has received praise and is considered by athletes and technical committees as the best in the Brazilian Championship

Since 2018, the pitch at Couto Pereira, which has been highly praised for its quality, is managed entirely by the club, not relying on outsourced services.

“It’s the best lawn in the B series and one of the best in Brazil”, highlights the president of Coritiba, Juarez Moraes, who made a point of personally congratulating those responsible for maintaining the lawn. “This team, coordinated by the engineer Andressa [Ferreira], does this excellent work for a long time, which demonstrates what permanent, daily dedication is. Coritiba invests and they perform an exceptional job to ensure that football is played in the best conditions,” he concludes.

The maintenance supervisor, Marlos Fernando de França, explained a little about the “secret” of the quality of the lawn: “It’s a daily job that we do, we have fertilizer control, we mow the lawn Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday so that we can maintain quality. The team works daily. We do this work with great dedication to ensure that our team is at the level it deserves, which is Serie A,” he explains.

The result of this work has generated praise from the press and also from players and technical committees who visit Couto Pereira. “Lights like that make us feel pleasure playing soccer. And all our athletes who had the first contact with the pitch praised it a lot because we believe that pitches like this strengthen soccer in general, for both teams, the spectacle for those watching. It’s one of the best pitches in the B series, in the A series. Congratulations to Coritiba for providing this pitch,” exalts Vila Nova technical assistant, Rafael Toledo.

