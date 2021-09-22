CoronaVac: what happens to someone who took a dose from a prohibited batch? See what is known | Vaccines

According to Anvisa, the decision was taken after verifying that the data presented by the Chinese laboratory do not prove that the filling was carried out in satisfactory conditions of good manufacturing practices.

The collection applies only to batches that were filled in a location not inspected by the agency. THE CoronaVac vaccine remains authorized in the country and has a favorable benefit-risk ratio for its use, provided it is produced under the terms approved by Anvisa.

See below what is known and what remains to be answered:

Who took the vaccine from the banned batch is at any risk? Who took the vaccine will need to take another dose? Will people who have received the vaccine be monitored? How do you know if you have taken the dose from the banned batches? Is the possibility of using these lots from Brazil ruled out? What happens to banned lots? Why did Anvisa suspend lots of CoronaVac?

Anvisa determines collection of banned batches of CoronaVac vaccine

1) Who took the vaccine from the banned batch is at any risk?

According to the head of regulatory affairs and quality at the Butantan Institute, the vaccines filled at the factory are not certified do not pose risks to the population. She explained that the doses went through the Butantan quality control process.

“All these batches that come from China, that come from Sinovac to Butantan, are analyzed by our quality team, not only documentally, but also, we analyze the product, and we had no indication of a quality problem “, said Patricia Meneguello, from Butantan.

2) Will those who received the vaccine need to take another dose?

still not known. According to the director of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, who took a dose of the suspended batch “are people who will be observed and, obviously, any need for vaccination adjustments for the future will be done”.

3) Will people who have received the vaccine be monitored?

Anvisa informed that people who took the vaccine are already being monitored.

According to the agency, “the monitoring of vaccinated people is the responsibility of the importer of the vaccine and the National Immunization Program (PNI). For all vaccines and medicines, Anvisa strongly advises that the notification of suspected adverse events is made, in case these occur.”

4) How do you know if you have taken the dose from the banned batches?

According to Anvisa, Sinovac sent at least 25 batches with a total of 12,113,934 doses of CoronaVac bottled in the factory not approved by the agency.

The agency disclosed which were the lots:

IB: 202107101H, 202107102H, 202107103H, 202107104H, 202108108H, 202108109H, 202108110H, 202108111H, 202108112H, 202108113H, 202108114H, 202108115H, 202108116H and L202106038.

SES/SP: J202106025, J202106029, J202106030, J202106031, J202106032, J202106033, H202106042, H202106043, H202107044, J202106039, L202106048.

5) Is the possibility of using these lots from Brazil discarded?

Yes. According to Anvisa, the lots cannot be used in Brazil.

6) What happens to banned lots?

Anvisa explains that the importer of the vaccine is responsible for making the batches unusable.

“The form of destruction is at the discretion of the importer, and the products can be returned to Sinovac or destroyed,” says the agency.

The Butantan Institute informed the g1 which, for now, will only collect the doses.

7) Why did Anvisa suspend CoronaVac lots?

The suspension occurred because the Butantan Institute informed Anvisa on Friday (3) that Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac sent to Brazil doses of CoronaVac bottled in one of its factories that had not yet been inspected and approved by the Brazilian regulatory agency.