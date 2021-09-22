Cosan announces the purchase of a slice on Radar for R$ 1.5 billion

The Cosan conglomerate signed a contract with Mansilla Participações to buy an additional stake in agricultural property manager Radar for a net value of 1.479 billion reais.

According to a relevant fact published on Monday night, the agreement signed with Mansilla, vehicle of the TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America) investment fund, will give Cosan more than 50% of the total share capital of Radar, after the completion of the acquisition and a corporate reorganization.

The company must make the acquisition through the Investment Fund structure announced in a material fact on August 23, 2021.

“This move is in line with Cosan’s capital allocation strategy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the development of Brazilian agribusiness and to creating value for its stakeholders,” said Cosan, noting that Radar has “capacity to invest in assets with high productive potential in Brazil”.

Through a satellite geomonitoring system, Radar owns and manages about 390 rural properties with a total of 96,000 hectares, dedicated to the cultivation of sugarcane, soy, cotton, corn and others in the states of São Paulo, Maranhão, and Mato Grosso.