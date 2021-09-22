Councilwoman denounces lack of doctors in health units in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/21/2021 10:49.

According to Lu de Ronny, he has already requested explanations from the Health Department.

Photo: Paulo José / Wake Up City

Laiane Cruz

Councilwoman Lu de Ronny denounced, this Tuesday morning (21), in the gallery of the City Council, the lack of a doctor for five months at the health center in the Panorama neighborhood. According to her, will file a request to request explanations from the Department of Health about this situation.

“We were elected to perform our role of inspectors and make demands with the people, so I’m an active councilor, I’m always in the neighborhoods checking what’s needed and I detected that in the Panorama neighborhood the clinic has been without a doctor for five months. I’m sure Mayor Colbert, as a doctor and administrator of this city, is aware of this situation or not, but I’m sure not, because if he was aware he would have already taken action. We need some action to be taken, so that people have access to the clinic, to a simple prescription”, he said in his speech.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, she added that she also made a request requesting a position on the Dr. Leone Leda Specialty Center, in relation to the specialties that existed there and today the population is having difficulties, as an angiologist, pulmonologist, cardiologist, orthopedist.

“These are specialties of paramount importance, especially with post-covid now, that many people have been sequelae and truly need specific medical care,” he said.

In contact with Acorda Cidade, the Health Department informed that Feira de Santana, as well as other municipalities, are facing difficulties due to the lack of doctors, as they do not want to work with a workload of 40 hours.

According to the secretariat, medical coordinators search for active professionals and provide care in another Health Unit closer to the patient.

With information from reporter Paulo José do Acorda Cidade.