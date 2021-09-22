Covid-19 vaccine: registration opened for adolescents with comorbidities or disabilities in Uberlândia; booster dose begins to be applied in the elderly | Mining Triangle

It opened this Monday (20), in Uberlândia, the registration of vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents aged 12 to 17 who have permanent disability or comorbidity. City Hall also announced the application of the booster dose in the elderly.

See below how to register.

The application of the booster dose in the elderly will follow the guidelines of Technical Note No. 27 of the Ministry of Health. Elderly people over 70 years of age who have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for at least 6 months are eligible.

Nonetheless, at this first moment, with the immunization agents sent by the State Government, the Municipality of Uberlândia will start the application of the booster dose in the elderly who are in the Institutions Long Stay (LTC), regardless of age, and in the elderly over 80 years old.

It will not be necessary to register again to receive the booster dose. The immunization teams will carry out visits at the LSIEs, and the other elderly people will be summoned via SMS (mobile text message) with day, time and place, according to the availability of doses and and following the information in the register, such as date of birth and last dose received.

Registration of adolescents with comorbidity or disability

Patients who are not served by the municipal health network must download the standard form provided on the vaccination registration page, on the City Hall Portal, and fill it out with the doctor. The document signed by the physician must necessarily be attached to the system at the time of the virtual appointment and must be physically presented at the time of vaccination.

When accessing the page, the system asks for the CPF number and date of birth. After entering this data, another screen will request more information such as RG number, full name, address and telephone number for contact. The link to the registration can be accessed clicking here.

How to consult the schedule

Anyone registered to receive the vaccine can follow the immunization schedule. The City Hall made the option available See Scheduling, which is the last among those available on the registration page.

Even with the tool, the registered person continues to receive confirmation of the appointment by text message on the cell phone (SMS) and e-mail, if they filled in this information at the time of registration.

In cases where the person is unable to attend due to transportation or other reasons on the day of the appointment, the Health Ombudsman should be contacted, which will be responsible for setting a new date so that the vaccination can be carried out in the best possible way. form. The number is 0800-940-1480.

On the website of the Municipality of Uberlândia, there is an option to revalidate the registration, necessary for those who were unable to attend the call, who will only be calling again when there is availability of doses without prejudice to the progress of the vaccination. The recall will take place within a minimum period of 30 days.