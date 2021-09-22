Covid CPI: Minister accused of being sexist after calling Tebet uncontrolled | Policy

In one of the most tense testimonies of the Covid’s CPI , the minister of Federal Comptroller General ( CGU ), Wagner Rosary , had his testimony closed under widespread turmoil. That’s because, upon hearing the senator’s blunt questions Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Rosário decided to say that the congresswoman was “out of control”.

The statement provoked an immediate reaction from several senators, including members of the women’s bench, who called him “sexist”.

Faced with the confusion, the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), decided to close the session.

“He lost his balance and was facing the senators,” summarized Aziz.

Senator Otto Alencar was one of the most irritated and called the head of the CGU “a brat” several times. Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-MS) announced that Wagner Rosário will become an investigation by the CPI.

Asked about the episode, Simone Tebet said that the minister only apologized with the microphone turned off and after some time of the attack.

“At a time when we showed all the inconsistencies of everything that was being said, he [Rosário] he couldn’t stand it and left for unhappy speeches. I don’t want to particularize [sobre acusação de machismo]. At the moment, I’m a senator of the Republic and I don’t have a gender. I’m representing the State of Mato Grosso do Sul and I’m not going to polarize on this point,” said Simone. “I told him to calm down and he made a request [de desculpas] reserved, which should be public. He understood that he got excited, it took a while for that, but let’s call it over.”

Wagner Rosário had been chatting with the senators since the beginning of the session. The main discussions were held, however, with Renan Calheiros. “You are repeating something that has no connection with the truth. You have an obligation to speak the truth here,” said the head of the CGU to the emedebista.

At this time, Rosário had to be reprimanded by senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), who was in charge of the session.

“Please respect this House, please. Lower the ball. Several times you have already raised your voice. Please lower the ball, otherwise I will take action,” Jereissati reacted.

One of the minister’s statements that provoked the most discussion was a possible overpricing in the negotiation between the Brazilian government and Bharat Biotech during the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine. Rosário said that the agency reached the conclusion that there was no overriding when analyzing the website of the Indian laboratory. The explanation generated vehement criticism from the CPI rapporteur.

“See how ridiculous this is. Sorry for her direct expression and her sincerity. It would have been better if the CGU had refrained from giving an opinion. The parameter she used was the site of Necessidade. For a CGU, it’s absolutely ridiculous, coward to use, as a price parameter exactly for the acquisition of the most expensive vaccine, overpriced, full of irregularities, of falsified documents, the company’s website”, he amended.