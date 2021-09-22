Covid CPI: Wagner Rosário calls Simone Tebet “uncontrolled” and session ends

The president of Covid’s CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), ended the meeting this Tuesday, 21, after a tussle between the minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Wagner Rosário, and senators. In addition, Aziz asked for the head of the portfolio to be included on the commission’s list of those investigated.

The confusion occurred after Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) showed a document from the CGU pointing out inconsistencies in the purchase of Covaxin. For her, the minister did not support the members of the body and shielded President Jair Bolsonaro.

“With all due respect to you, I recommend that you read everything again because you spoke a series of untruths here,” said Wagner Rosário after the senator’s speech. The statement provoked an immediate reaction from lawmakers, who demanded respect from the minister.

Simone Tebet claimed that Wagner Rosario was behaving like a “spoiled boy”. “Don’t call me spoiled boy, I didn’t hit you. The lady is totally out of control. Attacking me, attacking me”, said the minister next.

Out of the spotlight, the minister privately apologized to the senator. The president of the CPI suspended the testimony and ended the meeting afterwards. In an interview with the press, the senator stated that the matter “was closed” and that the CPI needs to be in the focus of the investigation.

