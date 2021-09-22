Covid: Paraná ignores Ministry of Health guidelines and confirms vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities | Paraná

Governor Mouse Junior announced that the Paraná will vaccinate adolescents without comorbidities against Covid , ignoring the guidance of the Ministry of Health. confirmed the start of immunization for adolescents with comorbidities from Thursday (23).

Beto Preto questions suspension of vaccination against Covid in adolescents: ‘There is no contraindication,’ he says

Curitiba announces vaccination of adolescents with comorbidities, and the mayor demands the ministry: ‘Put your hand on your head’

The announcement was made this Tuesday (21) after a meeting between the state government, the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of Paraná (Cosems/PR) and the Association of Municipalities of Paraná (AMP).

“There was this construction with the municipalities of Paraná, all cities, starting from Thursday the vaccination of adolescents with comorbidities and, automatically, vaccinating those with comorbidities, vaccinating the general public,” said the governor.

Governor confirms vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents with comorbidities

In the case of adolescents with comorbidities, the campaign will be carried out in descending order of age, starting with those aged 17 to 12.

Paraná will also apply the doses for adolescents with permanent disabilities, pregnant women or who had children up to 45 days ago, indigenous people and deprived of liberty.

See below for comorbidities.

Also according to the governor, the age of 17 was established because it is the public with guaranteed doses until this Tuesday. The application will be made exclusively with Pfizer’s immunizing agent.

For this, as the Ministry of Health has not yet sent specific batches to the public, municipalities must make use of the remaining doses from the technical reserve.

Technical reserve, according to the State Department of Health (Sesa), corresponds to 5% of the doses that arrive in all batches and are separated, being kept to meet needs in case of operational losses of vaccine.

Despite this, the state government also reinforced that it will pressure the Ministry of Health to receive immunizations specifically intended for adolescents.

1 of 1 Announcement was made by the governor of Paraná — Photo: Jonathan Campos/AEN Announcement was made by the governor of Paraná — Photo: Jonathan Campos/AEN

Ministry of Health Guidance

At Tuesday’s meeting, the government decided that it will start immunizing all 17-year-olds, which should happen next week.

For other ages, however, the decision is that progress will only be made to the lower age groups if the Ministry of Health reassess the position.

“This is the first one we give. […] We hope that the Ministry of Health can review this position and that we can all advance together in vaccination for 12 to 17 years,” said Beto Preto, state secretary of Health.

Paraná confirms start of vaccination for adolescents with comorbidities

Later this month, the ministry backed down and directed the suspension of vaccination for adolescents without comorbidities. Despite this, at least 20 states and the Federal District maintained the campaign.

In a technical note, the justification was that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents. The information, however, is not true, since the WHO guideline is that the vaccine should be applied to adolescents when vaccination coverage is high in priority groups.

The secretary also informed that an official decision will be made to be sent to Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga for the measure to be reviewed.

The comorbidities listed by the Ministry of Health are as follows: