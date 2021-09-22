Covid: unvaccinated contribute to the emergence of variants – News

A person not vaccinated against covid-19 does not only put their own health at risk, but also everyone’s, since it becomes a focus for the emergence of variants. Coronavirus mutation occurs in infected people and the vaccine reduces the risk of infection, as explained by infectologist Renato Grinbaum, a consultant at the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

“The vaccine makes the body have defenses against the virus. A vaccinated person may even have symptoms, because the virus is fast, but the defenses it already has will be activated and it will be difficult for the virus to evolve in a serious way. Thus, a vaccinated person, most of the time, will not have great viral replication, making the emergence of variants difficult, unlike those who did not receive the immunizing agent and do not have protection against the virus”, he says.

Grinbaum emphasizes that the emergence of new variants occurs during the period of infection by the virus, but that the person who served as the development for this mutation will probably not experience its consequences, only those who become infected as a result.

“If an infected person develops a mutant strain, he will probably not suffer the consequences of this variant, but he will be able to transmit it to other people”, he points out.

The infectologist Andyane Tetila, president of SIMS (Society of Infectology of Mato Grosso do Sul), explains that mutations in a virus are a natural and expected event within its evolutionary process. Most do not have a major impact on the disease, but more transmissible and lethal strains can arise.

“When a virus is circulating widely among the population, the likelihood of it mutating increases. The more opportunities a virus has to spread, the more it replicates,” he says.

“Most viral mutations have little or no impact on the ability of the virus to cause infections and disease. But depending on where the changes are located in the virus, they can affect its properties, such as transmission or severity,” he adds.

Andyane warns of variants considered of concern by the WHO (World Health Organization), which may be more transmissible, with a greater risk of escaping vaccines and with greater potential to cause serious illness. WHO classifies four variants of the coronavirus as of concern: Alpha (UK), Beta (South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India).

“There are new variants that remain with the same characteristic of the original virus and others that make up strains with greater transmission, greater chance of developing the disease and more ways to escape the protection provided by vaccines. These mutations are called worrying variants”, he explains.

According to data from R7 Vaccine, the number of Brazilians not vaccinated with any dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 is 69.9 million, about 33% of the population.

“The best way to prevent the emergence of new variants would be to maintain measures to prevent the transmission of the virus. Preventing the virus from circulating”, says the infectologist. The main prevention measures are vaccination, mask use, distance, avoiding crowds and hand hygiene.

According to a report by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), of the United States government, released on the 10th, in addition to contributing to the emergence of variants, unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and die from co-existence. 19 in relation to those who received the vaccine.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Deborah Giannini