CPF replaces documents in SUS | Report of the Day

Valter Campanato/Brazil Agency CPF replaces documents in SUS

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, welcomed the referral of federal deputy Julio Lopes (PP) this week published the ordinance that determines the use only of the CPF as the only number for the Unified Health System (SUS), putting the legislation into practice. approved and regulated in 2019.

“This will certainly be a great victory for the thousands of citizens who need SUS services, putting an end to the need for people to carry more than 20 documents to prove who they really are,” explained the congressman. The deputy also highlighted that the importance of Minister Queiroga’s act will make Brazilian public health finally have controls capable of monitoring and following up on treatment, prescriptions, prescriptions and distribution of medicines.

The matter will also be debated in a public hearing tomorrow (23), which will be promoted by the Committee on Social Security and Family of the Chamber of Deputies. For the discussion on the topic, the Special Secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andrade; the chief adviser to the ICN Management Committee Identification Management Advisory, Iuri Camargo Kisovec; representative of the Ministry of Health; and representative to the Federal Court of Accounts.

Julio Lopes also said that a survey carried out last year by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed that around 71.5% of Brazilians, more than 150 million people, are dependent on the SUS for some type of treatment.

The parliamentarian also explained that in addition to vaccination, medical treatments and procedures such as organ transplantation and chemotherapy, among others, are performed by professionals who work there; not to mention the donation of milk, through Human Milk Banks, and blood.

against fire rate

For state deputy Adriana Balthazar (Novo), Alerj’s Consumer Defense Commission should discuss the suspension of the collection of the Fire Fee in the State of Rio. tribute is unconstitutional. The Court has already tried cases in Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Sergipe.

No charge

Councilor Marcio Ribeiro (Avante) filed a bill with the Rio City Council that prohibits supermarkets from charging consumers for biodegradable bags. If approved and sanctioned, the establishment that fails to comply may pay a fine of R$5,000 and, in case of recurrence, R$10,000.

Extended term

The CPI investigating cases of religious intolerance at Alerj was extended for 3 months. During a public hearing, deputies who are part of the Commission received suggestions that will include in the final report of the CPI, such as increasing the number of police stations specialized in religious crimes and training professionals who receive complaints at the police stations.

Visiting covid patients

Those who have been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of immunizing against covid-19 may visit patients hospitalized with the disease. This is what authorizes the bill by deputy Rosenverg Reis that will be discussed today (22) at Alerj.

