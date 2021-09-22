CPI hears Prevent Senior, accused of using human guinea pigs to promote covid kit

São Paulo – Covid’s CPI hears this Wednesday (22) the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior. The hearing would have been held on Thursday of last week, but the deponent’s lawyers alleged that he did not have enough time to plan. He obtained a habeas corpus from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) which guarantees him the right to remain silent on matters that may incriminate him. The health care provider is accused of pressuring affiliated doctors to use patients as human guinea pigs in the prescription of the so-called “covid kit”.

The patients would have unwittingly participated in a “study” to test the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in treating the disease. The company would have concealed nine deaths among these patients. The “study” would also have been supported by Jair Bolsonaro and his sons Flávio and Eduardo.

covid kit

The operator’s patients were also reportedly harassed to accept early treatment. According to the complaint of the GloboNews, one of them didn’t even have the covid, but he even received at home – sent by a motorcycle courier – medicines from the “covid kit”. The elderly patient died. Prevent Senior is already considered the pivot of the biggest scandal investigated by the CPI.

According to senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), who took the case to the collegiate, several users of the operator have been looking to CPI members to denounce the policy. Without referring to the name of the denouncer, the senator mentions in the application in which he summons the deponent a message with this denunciation.

:: Prevent Senior scandal may extend the operation of Covid’s CPI

patient harassment

“My partner tested positive yesterday and when going through the consultation, the doctor said that it was the company’s protocol to offer the kit. She refused. Later, at home, she received a phone call from an employee insisting that she agree to take the kit with chloroquine, because it was the only remedy for that, and that if the disease got worse, she had nothing to do but intubate” , says message.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the CPI, and Humberto Costa defend that the commission listen to the complaining doctors in a reserved meeting, if necessary.

shack and machismo

This Tuesday (21), the hearing of minister Wagner Rosário, from the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), ended in turmoil. After senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) confronted the deponent with data and documents that point to malfeasance, Rosário appealed for machismo against the parliamentarian. “You are totally out of control,” he said, but he did not deny the documents.

There was a generalized reaction from several senators against the deponent, who behaved as a pocket-man and not an agent of State. For the senator, her goal was achieved. “Most importantly, I managed to extract from the minister,” said Simone.

With information from Senate Agency