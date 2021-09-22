CR7 tops the list of highest paid football players in the world, with Messi and Neymar right behind; see list

In a constant dynamic of being between first and second, this time Cristiano Ronaldo headed the list of highest paid players in the world, formulated by “Forbes”. The traditional North American business magazine evaluates the fortune by two criteria: the amount that comes from the salary paid by the club and the amount earned through sponsorship.

Read too: Vasco outlines strategy to dispute the management of Maracanã

In the case of CR7, for example, after returning to Manchester United, a team in which he has already won three consecutive editions of the Premier League and a Champions League, the striker should earn approximately 70 million dollars from the club, between salary and bonus. From advertising contracts, such as the deal with Nike, plus the expansion of the brand itself, it receives around 55 million dollars.

Read too: Atlético-MG reaches a 78% chance of winning a Brazilian title, points out by GLOBO tool

Combined, the payments come to around 125 million dollars, about R$ 660.4 million. In the magazine’s list, the values ​​for the 2021/2022 season are evaluated, before taxes are deducted.

Flamengo: Renato Gaúcho’s team is the first team since 1989 to reach the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil without conceding a goal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi is close behind. Like the Portuguese, the Argentine switched clubs this season and went to PSG, which is even the club that has three of the Top 5 names: after Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are, respectively, third and fourth.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

10th – Eden Hazard, from Real Madrid; 29 million dollars – R$ 153.2 million Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP 9th – Gareth Bale, from Real Madrid; 32 million dollars – R$ 169 million Photo: GEOFF CADDICK / AFP 8th – Paul Pogba, Manchester United; 34 million dollars – R$ 179.6 million Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP 7th – Andres Iniesta, from Vissel Kobe; 35 million dollars – R$ 184.9 million Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP 6th – Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich; 35 million dollars – R$ 184.9 million Photo: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS 5th – Mohamed Salah, from Liverpool; 41 million dollars – R$ 216, 6 million Photo: PAUL ELLIS / AFP 4th – Kylian Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain; 43 million dollars – R$ 227.1 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP 3rd – Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain; 95 million dollars – R$ 501.9 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP 2nd – Lionel Messi, from Paris Saint-Germain; 110 million dollars – R$ 581.1 million Photo: BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS 1st – Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United; 125 million dollars – R$ 660.4 million Photo: IAN KINGTON / AFP

Below, see the ten names.