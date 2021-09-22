CR7 tops the list of highest paid football players in the world, with Messi and Neymar right behind; see list

In a constant dynamic of being between first and second, this time Cristiano Ronaldo headed the list of highest paid players in the world, formulated by “Forbes”. The traditional North American business magazine evaluates the fortune by two criteria: the amount that comes from the salary paid by the club and the amount earned through sponsorship.
In the case of CR7, for example, after returning to Manchester United, a team in which he has already won three consecutive editions of the Premier League and a Champions League, the striker should earn approximately 70 million dollars from the club, between salary and bonus. From advertising contracts, such as the deal with Nike, plus the expansion of the brand itself, it receives around 55 million dollars.
Combined, the payments come to around 125 million dollars, about R$ 660.4 million. In the magazine’s list, the values for the 2021/2022 season are evaluated, before taxes are deducted.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi is close behind. Like the Portuguese, the Argentine switched clubs this season and went to PSG, which is even the club that has three of the Top 5 names: after Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are, respectively, third and fourth.
Below, see the ten names.
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Club: Manchester United
Salary: 70 million dollars
Sponsorship: 55 million dollars
Total: 125 million dollars – BRL 660.4 million
- Lionel Messi
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Salary: 75 million dollars
Sponsorship: 35 million dollars
Total: 110 million dollars – BRL 581.1 million
- Neymar Jr.
Time: Paris Saint-Germain
Salary: 75 million dollars
Sponsorship: 20 million dollars
Total: 95 million dollars – BRL 501.9 million
- Kylian Mbappe
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Salary: 28 million dollars
Sponsorship: 15 million dollars
Total: 43 million dollars – BRL 227.1 million
- Mohammed Salah
Club: Liverpool
Salary: 25 million dollars
Sponsorship: 16 million dollars
Total: 41 million dollars – BRL 216, 6 million
- Robert Lewandowski
Club: Bayern Munich
Salary: 27 million dollars
Sponsorship: 8 million dollars
Total: 35 million dollars – BRL 184.9 million
- Andres Iniesta
Club: Vissel Kobe
Salary: 31 million dollars
Sponsorship: 4 million dollars
Total: 35 million dollars – BRL 184.9 million
- Paul Pogba
Club: Manchester United
Salary: 27 million dollars
Sponsorship: 7 million dollars
Total: 34 million dollars – BRL 179.6 million
- Gareth Bale
Club: Real Madrid
Salary: 26 million dollars
Sponsorship: 6 million dollars
Total: 32 million dollars – R$ 169 million
- Eden Hazard
Club: Real Madrid
Salary: 26 million dollars
Sponsorship: $3 million
Total: 29 million dollars – BRL 153.2 million