CRB’s victory leaves Cruzeiro even further from the G4; see probabilities

CRB celebrates victory over Brasil de Pelotas away from home (Photo: CRB/Disclosure)

Cruzeiro was even further away from the G4 of Serie B after the CRB’s 1-0 victory over Brazil at the Bento Freitas stadium, in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul. second half, kept the team from Alagoas in fourth place, now with 44 points. Fox follows in 13th, with 31.

The use of CRB in the second division of 58.6%. If applied in 38 rounds, it corresponds to 67 points. Cruzeiro, in turn, can reach a maximum of 70, as long as it sells the 13 remaining matches in the competition.

The chance of a team being promoted to the elite Brazilian Championship with 61 points – like Youth and Cuiab in 2020 – dropped to 78.5%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG. The most reliable number would be 64, which guarantees a 98.3% probability.

At the moment, the Cruzeiro index, according to UFMG, is 0.6%. Despite this, the team does not throw in the towel and still dreams of returning to Serie A. This Sunday, at 4 pm, the opponent will be CSA, at Independencia, for the 26th round.

Then, the team coached by Vanderlei Luxemburgo will face Guarani (away), Brazil (home), Coritiba (away), Botafogo (home), Ava (away), Remo (home), Vila Nova (home), Londrina (away), Brusque (home), Vitria (outside), Sampaio Corra (outside) and Nutico (outside).

Probability of access in Series B



Coritiba – 95.3% (48 points in 24 games)

Botafogo – 84.1% (44 points in 24 games)

Goals – 76.9% (45 points in 25 games)

CRB – ​​60.4% (44 points in 25 games)

Guarani – 31.6% (41 points in 25 games)

Ava – 28.3% (40 points in 25 games)

Cruzeiro – 0.6% (31 points in 25 games)

Chance of access by score

