Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Messi and Neymar as the highest paid player in the world; check the top10

In addition to returning to the club that projected him worldwide, Cristiano Ronaldo also has plenty of reasons to celebrate when it comes to his financial situation.

Manchester United jersey 7 already has its financial independence, but with his return to the Reds, the Portuguese became the highest paid football player in the world, according to Forbes magazine ranking (check the complete ranking at the end of the text).

This season, Cr7 is expected to receive $125 million dollars, approximately R$665 million. Of this amount, US$ 70 million (R$ 375 million) will be salary and bonuses for returning to United, the other part will be sponsorship of the Portuguese star.

Right after the Portuguese ace is Messi with US$ 110 million (almost R$ 600 million), with US$ 75 million in salary (just over R$ 500 million) and US$ 35 million in sponsorship (almost R$ 185 million) . Brazilian Neymar will receive US$ 95 million (about R$ 500 million), with US$ 75 million in salary (more than R$ 395 million) and US$ 20 million in sponsorship (more than R$ 105 million).

According to the magazine, Messi and Neymar’s salary is the same, but the Argentine will profit more from advertising actions using his image.

Check out the full list:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – US$ 125 million

2. Messi – $110 million

3. Neymar – US$ 95 million

4. Mbappe – US$43 million

5. Mohamed Salah – US$41 million

6. Robert Lewandowski – US$35 million

7. Andrés Iniesta – US$35 million

8. Paul Pogba – US$35 million

9. Gareth Bale – US$ 32 million

10.Eden Hazard – US$29 million

