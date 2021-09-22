Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother says she wants to see her son and grandson playing together at Sporting | portuguese football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has never hidden that the club of her heart is Sporting and that she has the desire to see her son return to the Portuguese club before ending his career. And, over the years, Dolores Aveiro’s great desire gained one more item: she is already thinking about seeing her son working with her grandson, Cristiano Jr., wearing the Lisbon team shirt.

In an interview with the podcast “DNA de Leão”, produced by the club itself, Dolores stated that, through her, Cristiano Ronaldo would already be back at the club that revealed him to the world. And he always reiterates his request to his son: he wants to see CR7 at Sporting before he dies.

– He says “Let’s see”. But if it’s not him, it’s Cristianinho! At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At that time, Ronaldo didn’t have a coach, but today he is his son’s teacher. And he (Cristianinho) said: “Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting”. Seeing the two together at Sporting would be my dream, it would be spectacular” – said the star’s mother.

Dolores had the expectation of a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Lisbon in the last transfer window, when the star reached the final week of the market with an indefinite future. When he decided to leave Juventus, he ended up moving to Manchester United – and while everyone believed he would go to City, the mother already knew her son’s fate.

On TV, there was talk of Manchester City, but he said to me: “Mom, don’t worry about what they’re saying, because I’m going to Manchester (United). I said I would like it very much, and he did my bidding. ” — Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo

In the long interview, Dolores Aveiro told several stories about Cristiano Ronaldo when he was young, citing difficulties that the ace faced in his first steps towards success. She says CR7 thought about giving up football when he was punished for stealing a yoghurt from a fellow Sporting youth. And that, when he arrived in Lisbon to study, he threw a chair in the direction of a teacher who mocked his Madeira Island accent.

– It cost, but it was worth it. For the first two years he was alone, but then I left everything and came. Without football he was nobody, he was a bricklayer. If he was a bricklayer, he was never the best bricklayer in the world.

The mother of the five-times best player in the world recalled a request made by that young man who enchanted Sir Alex Ferguson at just 17, in a clash between Sporting and Manchester United, in 2003. Months later, he would receive an offer to go to England .

– At the end (of the game) he told me: “Manchester are interested in me”. And me: “But are you going there, so young?” And he: “Mother, don’t cut my wings” – recalled Dolores.

Dolores also projected that her son still has at least four more years of career ahead of him.