Cruzeiro x CSA: see protocols for public access to Independência

O
cruise
announced this Tuesday the main points of the protocol to be followed by fans who attend the
Independence
for the game against the
CSA
, at 4 pm on Sunday, for the 26th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The public expectation is around 7 thousand fans (30% of the maximum capacity of 23 thousand).
All stadium attendees must prove a negative result for COVID-19, including those who have already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of Jansen. The exam must be taken within 72 hours of departure – ie 4 pm on Thursday. The club signed a partnership with the Integral Laboratory, which will charge R$25 for the test.
Another important point is about the access time to Independência. According to Cruzeiro, the gates will close at 3 pm, one hour before the start of the game. Thus, whoever does not respect the deadline, even with the ticket in hand, will not enter the stadium.
Cruzeiro made other pertinent observations to the public:
-
The fans must respect the distance between the seats and wear a mask throughout the match;
-
The temperature of all fans will be checked at the entrance to the stadium;
-
At the time of purchase, it will not be necessary to mark the chair;
-
All fans, including Members, must present the ticket (printed or digital) and the Covid test (mandatory printed) to gain access to Arena Independência.
ticket sales
Tickets for Cruzeiro x CSA went on sale on Monday. Prices range from R$20 to R$160 for members. The general public will be able to buy tickets from Thursday (23).
According to Cruzeiro, members of the Diamond category may take a companion free of charge and purchase another ticket, in the amount of R$160 (full) or R$80 (half price or solidarity ticket, by donating 1kg of food) in the VIP Minas sector.
In turn, captive members in the Platinum, Gold and Silver categories, in addition to the guaranteed entry, can buy up to 2 (two) extra tickets with 50% discount in the Pitangui, Ismênia and Minas sectors, at prices of R$ 40 (lower ) and R$30 (higher).
Bronze category members will be able to buy their own ticket at a discount above 60% and will pay R$20 in the Pitangui, Ismênia and Minas (upper) sectors and R$30 in the lower seats in the same sectors. Bronze members can still guarantee 2 (two) extra tickets with 50% discount in the Pitangui Ismênia and Minas sectors, costing R$40 (interior) and R$30 (superior).
Ticket prices
Diamond
You can buy 1 (one) ticket, in addition to check-in and another free ticket
Minas VIP Sector: R$80 (solidarity ticket); BRL 80 (half); BRL 160 (in full)
Platinum, Gold and Silver
You can buy up to 2 (two) tickets, in addition to free check-in
Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40
Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30
Bronze
You can buy up to 3 (three) tickets with special discounts
1st ticket – Ismênia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 30
1st ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 20
2nd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40
2nd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30
3rd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40
3rd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30
Priority window
Diamond
Check-in and sales: 09/20, Monday
The Diamond Member can access the game with a printed or virtual ticket or using the Membership card.
Platinum, Gold and Silver
Check-in and sales: 09/21, Tuesday, at 11 am
Platinum, Gold and Silver Members can access the game with a printed or virtual ticket or using their Membership cards.
Bronze
Check-in and sales: 09/22, Wednesday, at 11 am
The Bronze Member can access the game with a printed ticket, virtual or using the Membership card.
Non-members (General Sale)
Sales: 09/23, Thursday, at 11am
Lower Ismênia Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)
Ismenia Superior Sector: R$ 30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)
Lower Pitangui Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)
Pitangui Superior Sector: R$ 30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)
Lower Minas Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)
Minas Superior Sector: R$30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)
Efficient Member
Check-in: 09/21 (Tuesday)
Free member ticket and a free companion
The Cruise will contact you to confirm your presence
Cruise with fans
The clash with CSA at Independência will be the fourth in which Cruzeiro will have the support of its fans. In the three previous games, the team beat Confiança 1-0, at Mineirão, and Ponte Preta, 1-0, at Arena do Jacaré, in addition to drawing 1-1 with Operário, also at Arena do Jacaré. See below the audience and income of each match.
1×1 Confiança Cruise, 20/08, 20th round of Series B
Stadium: Mineirão
Payers: 4,324
Gifts: 4,730
Income: BRL 234,165.00
Expenses: R$321,229.04
Taxes: R$3,408.86
Balance: -R$90,472.90
Cruzeiro 1×0 Ponte Preta, 9/11, 23rd round of Serie B
Stadium: Alligator Arena
Payers: 4,197
Gifts: 4,467
Income: R$131,310.00
Expenses: BRL 52,718.13
Taxes: R$2,791.61
Balance: BRL 75,800.26
1×1 Operário Cruise, 09/16, 24th round of Series B
Stadium: Alligator Arena
Payers: 4,667
Gifts: 5,373
Income: R$151,260.00
Expenses: R$65,995.70
Taxes: BRL 3,667.54
Balance: BRL 81,596.76