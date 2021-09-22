Cruzeiro x CSA: see protocols for public access to Independência

Cruzeiro supporter in game against Confiança no Mineirão (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O



cruise



announced this Tuesday the main points of the protocol to be followed by fans who attend the



Independence



for the game against the



CSA



, at 4 pm on Sunday, for the 26th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The public expectation is around 7 thousand fans (30% of the maximum capacity of 23 thousand).

All stadium attendees must prove a negative result for COVID-19, including those who have already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of Jansen. The exam must be taken within 72 hours of departure – ie 4 pm on Thursday. The club signed a partnership with the Integral Laboratory, which will charge R$25 for the test.

Another important point is about the access time to Independência. According to Cruzeiro, the gates will close at 3 pm, one hour before the start of the game. Thus, whoever does not respect the deadline, even with the ticket in hand, will not enter the stadium.

Cruzeiro made other pertinent observations to the public:

The fans must respect the distance between the seats and wear a mask throughout the match;



The temperature of all fans will be checked at the entrance to the stadium;



At the time of purchase, it will not be necessary to mark the chair;



All fans, including Members, must present the ticket (printed or digital) and the Covid test (mandatory printed) to gain access to Arena Independência.



ticket sales





Tickets for Cruzeiro x CSA went on sale on Monday. Prices range from R$20 to R$160 for members. The general public will be able to buy tickets from Thursday (23).

According to Cruzeiro, members of the Diamond category may take a companion free of charge and purchase another ticket, in the amount of R$160 (full) or R$80 (half price or solidarity ticket, by donating 1kg of food) in the VIP Minas sector.

In turn, captive members in the Platinum, Gold and Silver categories, in addition to the guaranteed entry, can buy up to 2 (two) extra tickets with 50% discount in the Pitangui, Ismênia and Minas sectors, at prices of R$ 40 (lower ) and R$30 (higher).

Bronze category members will be able to buy their own ticket at a discount above 60% and will pay R$20 in the Pitangui, Ismênia and Minas (upper) sectors and R$30 in the lower seats in the same sectors. Bronze members can still guarantee 2 (two) extra tickets with 50% discount in the Pitangui Ismênia and Minas sectors, costing R$40 (interior) and R$30 (superior).

Ticket prices





Diamond





You can buy 1 (one) ticket, in addition to check-in and another free ticket

Minas VIP Sector: R$80 (solidarity ticket); BRL 80 (half); BRL 160 (in full)

Platinum, Gold and Silver





You can buy up to 2 (two) tickets, in addition to free check-in

Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40

Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30

Bronze





You can buy up to 3 (three) tickets with special discounts

1st ticket – Ismênia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 30

1st ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 20

2nd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40

2nd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30

3rd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Lower Chair): R$ 40

3rd ticket – Ismenia, Pitangui and Minas Sectors (Upper Chair): R$ 30

Priority window





Diamond





Check-in and sales: 09/20, Monday

The Diamond Member can access the game with a printed or virtual ticket or using the Membership card.

Platinum, Gold and Silver





Check-in and sales: 09/21, Tuesday, at 11 am

Platinum, Gold and Silver Members can access the game with a printed or virtual ticket or using their Membership cards.

Bronze





Check-in and sales: 09/22, Wednesday, at 11 am

The Bronze Member can access the game with a printed ticket, virtual or using the Membership card.

Non-members (General Sale)





Sales: 09/23, Thursday, at 11am





Lower Ismênia Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)

Ismenia Superior Sector: R$ 30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)

Lower Pitangui Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)

Pitangui Superior Sector: R$ 30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)

Lower Minas Sector: R$ 40 (solidarity ticket); BRL 40 (half); BRL 80 (in full)

Minas Superior Sector: R$30 (solidarity ticket); BRL 30 (half); BRL 60 (in full)

Efficient Member





Check-in: 09/21 (Tuesday)

Free member ticket and a free companion

The Cruise will contact you to confirm your presence

Cruise with fans





The clash with CSA at Independência will be the fourth in which Cruzeiro will have the support of its fans. In the three previous games, the team beat Confiança 1-0, at Mineirão, and Ponte Preta, 1-0, at Arena do Jacaré, in addition to drawing 1-1 with Operário, also at Arena do Jacaré. See below the audience and income of each match.

1×1 Confiança Cruise, 20/08, 20th round of Series B





Stadium: Mineirão

Payers: 4,324

Gifts: 4,730

Income: BRL 234,165.00

Expenses: R$321,229.04

Taxes: R$3,408.86

Balance: -R$90,472.90





Cruzeiro 1×0 Ponte Preta, 9/11, 23rd round of Serie B





Stadium: Alligator Arena

Payers: 4,197

Gifts: 4,467

Income: R$131,310.00

Expenses: BRL 52,718.13

Taxes: R$2,791.61

Balance: BRL 75,800.26





1×1 Operário Cruise, 09/16, 24th round of Series B





Stadium: Alligator Arena

Payers: 4,667

Gifts: 5,373

Income: R$151,260.00

Expenses: R$65,995.70

Taxes: BRL 3,667.54

Balance: BRL 81,596.76