Crying, bullshit and venting: pedestrians put “fire in the hay” in A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

The first game of discord of The Farm 13 had all the ingredients that the public loves: bullshit, emotion and outbursts. The pawn was not on the fence and put a lot of “fire in the hay” by choosing a pawn to go along in the final and another to leave in the first week. And didn’t they do their homework properly? See the most memorable moments!

At first, Solange Gomes didn’t like it at all when Arcrebiano voted to be the first eliminated and clashed with the pawn: “You don’t need to explain it to me again, I already know what I have to do”.

Soon after, the pawn chose who would go to the final with her and which pawn would be eliminated. “She spends all day doing makeup and talking to her friend from nursery school,” she said. But Solange Gomes’ justification didn’t please the pawns at all and she ended up being the target for elimination several times.

Under the skin

Nego do Borel was also one of the most chosen pawns for the first elimination, but he didn’t manage to take the indications well and burst into tears as his companions in confinement spoke.

After calming down, the pawn apologized for his actions and chose Tati Quebra Barraco for the final and MC Gui as the first eliminated from headquarters.

