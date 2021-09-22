Cryptos today: the news that move digital currencies this Wednesday (09/22/2021)

(Pierre Borthiry/Unsplash​​​​​​​)

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrencies dawn on this Wednesday (22) again at a low after Bitcoin (BTC) quickly dropped to below US$ 40,000 and failed to sustain itself above the level of US$ 43,000 in the sequence. Despite the relief on the stock exchanges the day before, the crypto market has not yet recovered from the impact brought by the Chinese real estate crisis.

At 7 am, Bitcoin was trading down 2% to $42,313. Now, the cryptocurrency accumulates losses of more than 10% in the week and 14% in the month. Analysts view the current price of BTC with trepidation even though it jumped about $3,000 in an hour last night. Recovering the $44,000 level would be key to avoiding a sharper drop.

On the other hand, unlike the beginning of the week, some altcoins are going through a good moment and register a strong increase. The highlight of the day is Decentralized Social (DESO), the cryptocurrency of a new social network that received an investment of US$ 200 million from Venture Capital funds. The token operates up 30.9%, to US$ 96.27.

The business environment in the cryptocurrency market continues with impacting news. The most recent of these is the million-dollar fundraising of the Genesis Digital mining company, one of the companies that is riding the wave of optimism that is betting on the approval of a Bitcoin ETF later this year. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone returned to the subject.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $42,313 -2.0% Ethereum (ETH) $2,943 -3.7% Cardano (ADA) $2.13 +0.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $361 -2.7% XRP (XRP) $0.938 -0.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) $96.27 +30.9% Axie Infinity (AXS) US$ 61.08 +8.8% Olympus (OHM) $603.52 +7.6% Elrond (EGLD) $217.64 +5.7% Avalanche (AVAX) $64.06 +4.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours CELO (CELO) $5.91 -18.04% OMG Network (OMG) $8.96 -16.08% Harmony (ONE) $0.125 -11.5% Near (NEAR) $7.02 -9.6% Cosmos (ATOM) US$33.12 -9.5%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 40.80 -5.12% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 53.49 -5.16% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 45.76 -6.71% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.10 -4.67% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.22 -6.97%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (22):

Bitcoin ETF to be guaranteed in the US next month

The long-awaited Bitcoin Index (ETF) fund (BTC) will be approved in the United States in October, bets Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone.

In an interview last Tuesday (21), the expert said that US regulators do not want to be left behind by Canada, which has already approved several ETFs of cryptocurrencies. The approval in the country, therefore, could happen “potentially until the end of October”.

The Bitcoin ETF is seen as the potential catalyst for a new spike in the price of cryptocurrency, as it would open the door to more conservative institutional capital, which to date has opted not to allocate resources in off-exchange private funds, such as those of Grayscale, very less on direct purchases from Coinbase.

According to McGlone, the first Bitcoin ETF approved would possibly be a futures-backed product, but it would be enough to open a “legitimation window for a large amount of cash inflow.” Bloomberg Intelligence, as well as several other experts, believe the ETF could push the price of Bitcoin to $100,000 by 2021.

Bitcoin Market Resets Withdrawal Fees

The Bitcoin Market, the main Brazilian cryptocurrency brokerage, has completely zeroed the withdrawal fees in reais from the platform. The exchange is now the only one that doesn’t charge anything to transfer money to a bank account – at fintech Alter it’s also free, but only for the company’s own digital account.

The measure comes about a month after Binance, which leads the Brazilian market in volume transacted, ended free withdrawals and started charging R$ 2.60 per transfer. Before, the Bitcoin Market charged R$ 2.60 plus a variable amount of 1.99% on the withdrawn amount.

For the time being, there is no deadline, the suspension of charging for withdrawals comes to celebrate the milestone of three million registered users at the brokerage. The measure, it is important to remember, does not apply to withdrawals in cryptocurrencies, which continue to be subject to network fees, depending on the blockchain used.

Genesis Digital Mining Raises US$431 Million

Bitcoin miner Genesis Digital Assets announced the raising of US$431 million in investment to expand its operations in the United States and Nordic countries.

The new round of financing was led by the cryptocurrency specialist Paradigm, and had the participation of the investment arms of the exchanges Coinbase and FTX, in addition to Stone Ridge, which manages US$ 11 billion, of NYDIG and several Venture Capital companies such as Ribbit , Electric Capital, Skybridge and Kingsway Capital.

According to Genesis Digital, the amount will be used to expand operations with the goal of reaching 1.4 gigawatts of mining capacity by 2023. The idea is also to focus on the use of clean energy, in motion that seeks to reduce emissions from this industry.

A recent survey by the New York Digital Investment Group points out that Bitcoin mining is not expected to consume more than 0.4% of electricity and will be responsible for just 0.9% of global carbon emissions by 2030.

DeFi Protocol Launches $185 Million Fund to Boost Ecosystem

The protocol of decentralized finance (DeFi) Kava (KAVA) announced this Wednesday (22) a fund of US$ 185 million to boost projects in its ecosystem. The idea is to encourage the development of new decentralized applications (DApps) that are compatible and that help attract “the next wave of mainstream users”, according to the creators.

Kava runs on the Cosmos blockchain and works as a kind of decentralized bank offering loans and interest on deposits of digital assets, paid with the USDX stablecoin (fidelity parity cryptocurrency).

After the announcement of the new fund, the KAVA token began to move upwards and, at the close of the article, it was trading with a gain of 4.5% on the day, at US$ 5.43.

(with Bloomberg)

