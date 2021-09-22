Cuca and Abel Ferreira begin penultimate battle for Lula and Telê Santana’s brand – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Cuca is three games away from becoming two-time Libertadores champion with Rooster

Cuca starts this Tuesday (21) a duel with the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, in which the winner will be one victory away from achieving a feat that only Lula and Telê Santana have: the bi-championship of the competition for a club Brazilian.

Palmeiras and Atlético play from 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The return will be on the 28th, at the same time, at Mineirão. The decision will be made on November 27, at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, but there is a move for it to be played in Brazil if two clubs in the country are the finalists.

In the case of Cuca, the confrontation has yet another meaning, one of revenge, as in the 2020 edition of the tournament he lost the title to Santos, in the single final on February 1, 2021, at Maracanã, precisely to Palmeiras, by Abel Ferreira .

The first trip to Cidade do Galo, which began in the second half of 2011, with the task of saving the team from relegation, had as a great mark the conquest of the Copa Libertadores, in 2013. Now, Cuca is trying to repeat the dose, in a feat that without doubt will place him as the greatest coach in athletic history.

And he wins the dispute with Telê Santana, Brazilian champion in 1971 and who was two-time champion of the biggest club competition in the Americas with São Paulo, in 1992 and 1993. He repeated the feat achieved by Lula, with Santos, in 1962 and 1963 .

In the case of Abel Ferreira, he has the chance to double Lula and Telê, as he is the current champion coach of the Libertadores, as he has been in charge of Palmeiras since the beginning of November last year, when he replaced Vanderlei Luxemburgo, currently at Cruzeiro.

OTHER TWO CHAMPIONS – Brazilian football has two other two-time Copa Libertadores coaches, but commanding different teams. Luiz Felipe Scolari won the cup with Grêmio (1995) and Palmeiras (1999). Paulo Autuori conquered America with Cruzeiro (1997) and São Paulo (2005).

In this list of two-time champions, but for different clubs, Renato Gaúcho, from Flamengo, who is in the other semifinal with Barcelona, ​​from Ecuador, is looking for a place. That’s because he won the competition with Grêmio, in 2017.

The coaches’ duel is always an attraction in big confrontations. In this Atlético x Palmeiras, for the 2021 Copa Libertadores semifinals, even more.

game sheet

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Renan); Danilo and Zé Rafael; Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Wesley; Luiz Adriano (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira

ATHLETIC

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dodô); Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

Reason: One-way game for the Copa Libertadores semifinals

Date: September 21, 2021, Tuesday

Schedule: 9.30 pm

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (AR)

Assistants: Diego Bonfa (AR) and Gabriel Chad (AR)

VAR: Mauro Vigliano (AR)