Cumbre Vieja: lava hits residential pools; watch video | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Lava from Cumbre Vieja volcano falls into residential pool

Images recorded by a drone followed the path of lava expelled by the volcano Cumbre Vieja, in La Palma. The recordings recorded the moment of magma falling into residential pools and the transformation when lava comes into contact with water. Look:

According to the Spanish television network, RTVE, more than 200 houses have already been buried by the lava from the volcano. In addition, the eruption already covers more than 103 hectares of land.

Reproduction: Social Networks Lava falling into a residential pool in La Palma

According to Pelvoca (Special Plan for Emergencies Due to Volcanic Risk in the Canary Islands), if the lava comes into contact with ocean water, as its natural outlet, the authorities in La Palma will intensify management and attention to the volcanic crisis.

The meeting of magma and salt water can cause explosions and emissions of harmful gases, according to the committee.

Since Sunday (19), more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in La Palma. In addition, many lost their belongings and their homes due to the lava thrown up by the volcano.

This Tuesday (21), the seismic activity slows down and the magma is over the Todoque neighborhood, in the Canary Islands, according to Pelvoca.