Cumbre Vieja: The seven dangers of the La Palma volcano eruption | Science

More information

Juan Acosta Rodríguez, a resident of Las Indias, was officially the only victim to die in the previous volcanic eruption recorded in La Palma, Teneguía, part of the Cumbre Vieja volcanic system, on October 26, 1971. inhaling toxic gases in the locality of Los Percheles. And it is suspected that this same cause was related to the death of photographer Heriberto Felipe Hernández, from Santa Cruz de La Palma, who died in hospital with symptoms of intoxication after venturing on various excursions to the volcanic area. Both were victims of one of the seven main dangers identified by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) after a volcano erupted: lava tongues, ash, pyroclastic flows, gas fumes, lahars, landslides and tsunamis.

Tongues of lava. It is the river of fluid lava caused by an effusive eruption. The more viscous, the less distance it will travel, but it will gain in height. If it is more fluid, this thinner tongue can occupy large areas. Mariano Hernández Zapata, president of the Cabildo (insular administration) of La Palma reported that “a tongue of lava with an average height of six meters literally devours houses, infrastructure and crops that it finds on its way towards the coast of the Aridane valley” . This Monday, more than 100 homes had already been razed by the effects of the eruption that began on Sunday on the island of La Palma. Scientists studying its evolution predict that the lava flow will penetrate the sea off the coast of Tazacorte, possibly at Playa Nueva in Los Guirres.

Ashes. The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) warned that ash from the volcano, also known as Cabeça de Vaca, can cause “damage to the airways, eyes and open wounds, as well as skin irritation”, which is why it recommends don’t expose yourself to them. As the IGN explains, “during an explosive eruption, a mixture of gases and pyroclasts is emitted into the atmosphere [fragmentos sólidos de material vulcânico expulso]”. The “volcanic bombs” are the larger fragments, with ballistic trajectories starting from the emission center, but with a smaller range, of a few kilometers. The other particles are lifted by volcanic gases and generate a plume that can take the form of a convective column of tens of kilometers. When the density of gases and particles is equal to that of the surrounding atmosphere, the “rain” of ash begins, which is dispersed by winds and turbulence and can cover huge areas, thousands of square kilometers and even meters thick. In this regard, volcanologist Joan Martí, director of the Geociencias Barcelona group, of the CSIC (Spanish scientific research agency), explains that if the volcano “generated some more intense explosive phase, the ash could travel over a larger area and affect, for example , the airport – but for that you have to wait and see its evolution”.

Pyroclastic flows. If the smoke generated by an explosive eruption does not have enough energy or a lower density than the surrounding atmosphere, a collapse occurs that generates dense flows of a mixture of gases and solid particles at very high temperature (up to 700 degrees Celsius) moving at high speeds (up to 550 kilometers per hour), the so-called pyroclastic tongues. When these flows are more diluted, they present a more turbulent movement and are called pyroclastic waves. The set of flows that includes tongues and pyroclastic waves, together with intermediate cases, is called pyroclastic flow.

Gases can cause headaches, vomiting, suffocation and eye and skin irritation, in addition to damaging crops and metal structures. These emissions can cause air and water contamination, and have a range of hundreds of kilometers.

Gaseous fumes. The volcano of La Palma has already emitted between 6,000 and 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) per day, according to the first calculation by the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries (Involcan). Gases that are initially dissolved in the magma separate from it during the eruption and are injected into the atmosphere at high temperatures and speeds. In addition to being emitted violently, the gases can escape through small fractures or fissures in the volcanic structure and surroundings, more or less continuously, giving rise to the so-called fumaroles. Some gases, such as carbon dioxide, can escape by diffusion through the ground in extensive areas around the volcano and generate a cloud that moves at the height of a few centimeters, depending on the topography, until they are diluted in the atmosphere. Gases released into the air can generate acid rain when they join irrigation water or rain. They can cause headaches, vomiting, suffocation and eye and skin irritation, in addition to damaging crops and metal structures. These emissions can cause air and water contamination, and have a range of hundreds of kilometers. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) believes that the ash, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide coming from the Spanish volcano could reach the Portuguese island of Madeira, “although the expected impact for this region”, as they explain, “ it will not correspond to a critical situation”.

Lahars or rivers of mud. The IGN also warns of these avalanches of unconsolidated volcanic material, especially ash, driven by water from rain, melting glaciers, overflows or thaws. Its behavior is similar to that of floods, it is channeled through ravines and incorporates all kinds of materials that drag along its path, which increases its destructive power. These flows can occur during the eruption or months later, after a torrential rain, as indicated by the geographic center. So this danger will have to be taken into account for a long time after the La Palma incident.

Slope landslides. The superposition of hard and soft materials on the volcanic slopes gives rise to a structure that can be unstable and cause a part of the mound to collapse. Water or the intrusion of a large volume of magma can cause these movements.

Tsunamis. The tidal waves can be caused by the aforementioned slope slides of a large volcanic structure, by massive pyroclastic flows, or by an underwater eruption. These waves can reach several meters in height and penetrate tens or hundreds of meters inland.